2024 Media Trends: Search, Community-Powered Partnerships and Creative Planning

Geoff de Burca and Richard Kirk, joint chief strategy officers, EssenceMediacom

Search has the biggest share of the UK advertising market – not far off 40 per cent of total UK adspend. But it’s one of the least discussed – the constant, reliable workhorse of performance plans, delivering great results with none of the controversy surrounding some other digital channels, and less publicly visible than big broadcast formats.

2024 is the year we should all be looking at search as this will be its most exciting year yet: Google has driven this market for years with a series of powerful innovations, and that will definitely continue – from fun things like the ‘circle to search’ image function, to increasing integration of generative AI technology to improve the quality of answers.

Search will also continue to diversify: TikTok’s 'It starts on TikTok’ campaign pushes the app’s search functionality, and we think it’s safe to predict it will be coming to market with a commercial proposition; organic search will be massively impacted by the rise of AI-driven content and those who seek to game the rankings; and with so many searches starting on retail sites, retail media will innovate and grow too.

So, if you’re not paying attention to search right now – you should.

Lucas Brown, chief strategy officer, Total Media Group

2024 promises to be an exciting year of change with a consistent theme in the agency world - and that is how to embrace artificial intelligence, and this focus will undoubtedly lead innovation this year.

AI presents the biggest opportunity for our industry since the development of the internet, but unlike the internet the foundations of change are already in place, so the speed of adoption will be significantly faster. The introduction of ChatGPT, which grew to 100 million users in 2 months, illustrates the likely speed of this change. If social media took fifteen years to mass adoption, then I would predict that AI will take five or less.

The adoption of AI might start to bring our industry back together again, encouraging creative agencies to expand into activating AI-based media solutions, while media agencies activate more creative development.

AI is a broad church though and the one area that will rapidly grow in 2024 is personalisation. AI will drive both speed adaption of creative and the ability to scale ads to a personalisation level. We've seen its potential in India, where thousands of local stores created personalized ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, promoting local shopping in a Cadbury campaign.

Google's strides in AI-driven personalisation offer another glimpse into the future. They're enhancing advertising personalisation through real-time behavioural insights, allowing advertisers to input multiple headlines and descriptions linked to a person’s interests and motivations.

In 2024, AI isn't just an innovation component – it's the core. If we liken innovation to a cake, AI is both the sponge and icing, making other innovations mere sprinkles.

Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, Gravity Road

2024 innovations? Here goes - insert Linkedin bingo here: Today with Gen AI! Tomorrow with Gen A-lpha, The Future is Barbie Pink?! Joking aside, instead of five innovations, I predict five words: “I want one of those”.

The desire? Community powered partnerships. Ventures like Crocs x Minecraft and Peloton x TikTok Fitness. Hang on?! Partnerships have been a marketing mainstay for years. True. But until now, the primary purpose of partnerships has been to drive clout and context. Community-powered partnerships extend way beyond typical planning checklists. Done right, they can shape culture, enable brands to show up authentically and most importantly accelerate new growth opportunities.

Take Peloton x TikTok. By jumping into #Fitness, with over 401B views, Peloton avoided the trap of playing back fitness of yesteryears. By putting communities first, #TikTokFitness #PowerByPeloton envisions the future of fitness. Leaving the world of gym bro culture at the door and welcoming #hotgirlwalk as part of a new regime.