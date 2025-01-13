Why Smirnoff's Stephanie Jacoby Wants The Brand To Do Its Own Thing

"Troye is a global trendsetter who embodies everything we celebrate: individuality, inclusivity, and joy. His ability to inspire fans to live authentically makes him the perfect ambassador for our message," says Jacoby.

Sivan’s two-year partnership with Smirnoff kicked off just as his collaboration in the Charli xcx Sweat Tour, and Brat summer, came to an end. The world tour had supported Charli xcx’s album ‘Brat’ and Sivan’s ‘Something to Give Each Other’.

As part of the partnership launch, Smirnoff hosted club events in Sydney and Melbourne. “It was all about bringing people together and creating unforgettable experiences,” says Jacoby. “With Troye, we’re amplifying our message of inclusive joy by unleashing bigger, richer experiences for our audience, and bringing consumers together in really fun and exciting ways.”

And this is just the beginning, says Jacoby, with much more to come as Sivan “puts more vibe and energy into the world, creating bigger and richer experiences for consumers to actually participate in.”

Jacoby is pushing Smirnoff to be a brand that “leads the way, sparks conversations, and makes consumers proud to choose us." It’s a critical approach in markets like the UK and US, where Smirnoff already boasts brand-awareness levels of 93 per cent and 89 per cent, respectively. “Sometimes being so well-known can be a challenge,” she admits. “Our focus is on staying distinctive and culturally relevant."

One element that plays into Smirnoff’s continued supremacy, says Jacoby, is that most consumers think of it as a local brand. “We're so well-known all over the world that sometimes people don't even know that Smirnoff is a global brand. They think it’s of the place where they enjoy it, because our salience is one of the most enviable of any brand in the world.”

Cocktail of creative allies

Smirnoff’s cultural relevance is bolstered by Jacoby’s strong agency relationships. "McCann has been instrumental in transforming Smirnoff," she says. "Their strategic genius lies in creating enduring platforms rooted in human truths – like their work on ‘We Do We,’ which champions collective joy and inclusion. They are as committed to diversity and inclusion behind the camera as we are. And I think the opportunity to champion that together has been really meaningful.”

Jacoby credits McCann as “strategic geniuses” citing their work with global platforms from L'Oreal’s ‘You're worth it,’ to MasterCard’s, ‘Priceless’. “They do that so well, creating these enduring platforms rooted in a human truth that I was really hungry for on Smirnoff."

Meanwhile, Dazed Studios plays a vital role in connecting Smirnoff with younger, culturally engaged audiences. "Dazed eats culture for breakfast," Jacoby laughs. "They’re Gen Z whisperers, deeply tapped into what drives this generation. Their insights were pivotal in shaping our partnership with Troye Sivan and the playful corporate satire of his chief vibes officer role."

Jacoby is equally impressed by the agility of Born Social, which oversees Smirnoff’s social media strategy. "Social drives culture today," she says. "Born Social helps us stay quick and responsive, ensuring we’re not just part of the cultural conversation, but leading it."

This cocktail of creative allies underscores Jacoby’s belief in the power of partnerships. "The best ideas come from working together with agencies that share our values and vision," she says. "It’s how we ensure Smirnoff remains dynamic, relevant and innovative."

The innovation imperative

While inclusivity anchors Smirnoff’s identity, innovation propels it forward. The brand’s history is rich with examples: from inventing the Moscow Mule to adapting Brazil’s national rum-based cocktail, the Caipirinha, into a vodka-based variant, Caipiroska.

“It's one thing to be a small brand, be agile and do cool things. It's another thing to be a really big brand and be a trendspotter taking things to scale for consumers around the world,” says Jacoby, who points to Spicy Tamarind as “an amazing example.” That variant, with tamarind, lime and chillies, was the best-selling vodka in the Drinks List 2024.

Yet Smirnoff’s adaptability is perhaps most evident in its ready-to-drink (RTD) sector, where it has strong offerings in a maturing market. “The thing that's so great about vodka is that it’s a blank canvas for creativity. And we see vodka driving the momentum of some of the biggest drinking trends; like RTD cocktails being a really exciting space,” says Jacoby.

Indeed, RTD remains “the star of the global alcohol beverage market” according to ISWR, which reported it was the only major category to record volume growth (2 per cent) against a 6 per cent uptick in value, at a time when the overall alcohol market fell 1 per cent by volume and rose just 2 per cent by value.

Last summer, Smirnoff’s limited-edition ready to drink (RTD) Lavender Lemonade Ice prompted a 1,200 per cent spike in Google searches during its six-week run in Australia.

“It was proof that bold, creative, limited-time-only activations spark conversation and drive engagement,” Jacoby explains.

With vodka-based drinks accounting for 70 per cent of the booming RTD market, Smirnoff Ice has become a lighter choice for those moderating alcohol consumption – a trend gaining traction among LDA Gen Z.

“The rise of mindful drinking”

Gen Z is certainly consuming less alcohol compared to previous generations, with 16-24s engaged in binge drinking 20 per cent less frequently than Millennials, says ONS data. So how is Smirnoff, and Diageo more widely, facing into the backlash against drinking, and the move to drink less from Gen Z?

“The rise of mindful drinking is something we fully support,” Jacoby says. "We’re a brand that welcomes everyone to the party, including those who choose not to drink alcohol."

The decline in alcohol consumption among Gen Z has prompted the alcohol industry to adapt, with a 47 per cent growth in low and no-alcohol drinks. And Diageo is no laggard, already marketing a portfolio of non-alcoholic spirits, with its 2016 investment in Seedlip breaking a 27-year rule of betting exclusively on alcoholic drinks.

It remains to be seen whether Smirnoff will add to its brand proliferation with a low or no-alcohol product offering anytime soon, but what is certain, says Jacoby is that “Diageo wants to give all consumers the option of having a high-quality and delicious cocktail, whether or not they choose to drink alcohol.”

Liquid lessons: Steeped in Diageo

Jacoby’s 17 years steeped in Diageo have given her a front-row seat working on some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Johnnie Walker and Baileys. “Baileys taught me the power of aligning emotional and product benefits,” she says. “For them, indulgence is the centre of gravity – both a product truth and an emotional truth. That’s something I’ve carried into my work with Smirnoff."

From Johnnie Walker, Jacoby learned the value of consistency. "‘Keep Walking’ is a message that’s endured for over 25 years, and the challenge is to keep it fresh while staying true to the brand’s essence."

Smirnoff may be the crown jewel, but Diageo’s vodka portfolio also includes Ketel One and Cîroc – each plays a unique role. Ketel One, known as the "bartender’s vodka," recently launched the ‘Ready to Cocktail’ campaign in the US, meanwhile, Cîroc’s latest variant, Limonada, has launched in US and UK markets.

With growth on the horizon, Jacoby recognises Smirnoff’s responsibility as global leader in the vodka market to set the direction on sustainability. She highlights a pilot programme in Ireland featuring Everpour, which could enable bottle-less bars. "Sustainability is an exciting space for us," she says. "We’re testing and learning, starting small, but with the goal of scaling innovations like this, to benefit not just Smirnoff, but the wider Diageo portfolio, and eventually the entire industry."

As Jacoby re-stocks the bar for 2025 and beyond, her vision for Diageo’s vodka brands is crystal clear: continue the momentum, embrace innovation, and raise a glass to everyone at the party, especially new generations of vodka drinkers.

The world according to Stephanie Jacoby

Who is your creative hero?

“I love all things Kim Gehrig, and I still can't watch The Greatest without crying when the sound drops out and the baby cries. I love everything she does. I think she'd be a dream to work with...”

Any plans in that direction?

“I don't know. We'll work on it.”

What’s been feeding your imagination lately?

“I really loved Brat summer. Obviously being close to Troye [Sivan], his partnership with Charli xcx and the Sweat Tour in the US, and just the joy – the inclusive joy – and the vibe coming off of that tour… We got to go to it in New York. We took the whole team, and it was awesome. It just felt like an emotional release – and one that we all need.”

What’s your favourite drink these days?

I love Smirnoff Ice. We're the original, the OG RTD brand. It's so delicious: not a seltzer, not a beer, but a magical third thing. I am also a big fan of a salty dog, which is grapefruit juice and vodka with a salted rim. That's probably my favourite vodka cocktail.

What do you think has been your boldest creative play?

“‘We do we’ was a big platform reset for Smirnoff. It's always been a brand for everyone, but I think reimagining that for a new generation in a really bold, vibrant way has been super exciting, especially when it feels that the world is less joyful. We hear about the joy recession and people having fewer friends than ever, and feeling less connected, so it just felt like the right message, from the right brand. So that's been really fun, and we are continuing to bring that to life in new and exciting ways, like ‘We do us’.”

What lessons did that teach you?

“Knowing your brand’s values is really important. What your brand is about, what it's always been about. What do we value as a brand? The timelessness of that. For Smirnoff we have three words: inclusion, vibrancy, and ingeniousness, and those three words really guide what we do. And anytime we are figuring out the way forward on the brand, we go back to that core of what we value, and make sure that we're tapping into that in the right way, which provides a really helpful filter for how we make choices.”

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?

“I love the analytics-meets-creativity. I studied psychology in college, and I feel like I was a person who took a while to figure out what I wanted to do in life, because I've always been interested and capable in a lot of areas, but maybe not brilliant in one. And so, I think the ability to work in something where I get to bring the analytical side of my brain together with the creative side of my brain, is the perfect place for me. Then I also get to work with people who are brilliantly creative and brilliantly analytical to bring that together, which is a real joy.”

How is AI changing your role?

It’s giving us a fantastic opportunity to drive efficiencies across content creation and optimisation, packaging design, how we review assets against our Diageo marketing code and more. At Smirnoff we’ve partnered with Phantom, a tool which stimulates creative innovation and speeds up package design. We’ve also worked with a platform called Vizit, which allows us to use Gen AI to rapidly test content, helping us reduce testing time from two weeks to two hours in some cases.

What makes a good creative marketer?

“Heart and head. I think great marketers lead with a lot of heart, because I think to move the needle on business, on the way consumers feel about your brand, you have to feel your message. You have to emotionally connect with what you're doing and why you're doing it – that's where the passion comes from. The best brands are led by people who are passionate about their product, but also about the message they’re putting into the world.”

What makes a good creative agency partner?

Also leading with a lot of heart, transparency, and trust. With our agency of record, McCann, who we love working with, we talk about radical candour a lot, which is the idea that we value and trust each other, and we've actively nurtured that relationship. It allows us to have really honest, very direct conversations that I think are the key to unlocking great creative. Having co-ownership of that is really important.

And what frustrates you?

“A focus too much on performance marketing, at the loss of just building fantastic brands for the long term. And it has to be both, obviously. But I think sometimes performance marketing with all the certainty and the ROI and short-term everything and all the pressure that involves… We know that brands and companies are under pressure to deliver numbers, but if you take your eye off the prize of building a brand in the long term, the brand really suffers. As an industry, we’ve over-corrected, and now we need to come back and rebalance.”

What excites you about the future?

“I'm really inspired by the LDA Gen Z population. There is a sense of optimism, vibrancy and possibility with this generation that gets me excited about the future that they will create. I think everything from Brat summer to being authentically who you are – this generation is doing that better than any generation I can think of. The more we can encourage people to really be who they are, and come together, that is what will create a brighter future.”