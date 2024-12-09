Most Creative Marketers: Jennifer English

Johnnie Walker has been celebrating the quarter of a century since its iconic 'Keep Walking' brand platform was first unveiled, now under the guardianship of global brand director Jennifer English.

But Johnnie Walker goes way back beyond 'Keep Walking'. It was established in the Scottish town of Kilmarnock in 1820, and has grown to become arguably the most recognisable whisky in the world under now-owner Diageo.

Looking back on classic campaigns from the last 25 years, beginning with 'The Walk', English agrees that what was once a TV-centric campaign, 'Keep Walking', has evolved with the times as the world has gone digital. However TV is still an important medium within the mix, especially in a global context.

“The change is happening more slowly and more rapidly, depending on the markets you look at,” English explains. “There's still a role for TV, and our current commercials perform really well within that space. But obviously, a huge proportion of media spend has also shifted to social media culture and PR and all those spaces where the beginning middle and end is a bit more difficult to land. Therefore, the whole brand needs to ooze progress with an optimistic take on tomorrow being better than today. And that changes the brief, the creative challenge, and how we respond to it.”

A maiden year gone

English began her career in Diageo around two decades ago, joining as a planner on Guinness in Ireland before becoming its global marketing manager for five years. Other roles across Diageo included working across its beer and ale portfolio as well as the marketing director role for Baileys and then latterly the global marketing director for Baileys, Roe & Co and Latin Rums.

And now, just over a year since taking over the marketing reins of Johnnie Walker, she feels enormous pride in being entrusted with the “extraordinary brand” - but acknowledges this has come with challenges along the way, including its sheer scale.

“There are just very few brands in any category as genuinely global as Johnnie Walker is, and dozens of important markets where you have a big impact on culture. And I think the biggest transformation that I'm spending time on is accelerating our digital transformation,” English relays, again outlining again the change in audience engagement away from TV.

“We're putting a lot of emphasis there, and as part of that, becoming more editorially present throughout the year - more continuous, lots of stories all year long that are interesting and draw consumers in,” she adds.

Within that strategy is a future-facing focus as she considers what people will be drinking in over a decade when some of the whisky laid down today is bottled and sold, not least with an increased interest in cocktail making and consuming. That culture has become a big focus globally, she says, and one Johnnie Walker wants to tap further into.

Maintaining a legacy of creative excellence

From her years working across various Diageo brands - and the advertising legacies many of them have developed - English knows the importance of maintaining a level of creative excellence, citing the need for insight and the power of “a really good brief” as the recipe for a campaign’s success.

She says she is always reviewing briefs to ensure they can be as power as possible, working with Lions Advisory to improve the work and take the brand “up the creative ladder” to become more interesting. This leads to more frank conversations with agency partners such as Anomaly. It’s perhaps no coincidence that 2024 was the first year that Johnnie Walker won a Grand Prix at Cannes Lion.

That victory came in the Entertainment category with the 'Errata at 88' campaign honouring one of Brazil's greatest singers, Alaíde Costa and introducing her to newer generations, restoring her legacy as a Bossa Nova pioneer.