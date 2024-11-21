The Marketers Who Make Christmas

The Christmas campaign blitz is now almost as traditional as mince pies and carols. This year’s supermarket advertising battle, however, is less Christmas schmaltz but instead focuses on brilliant storytelling as a key strategy - an incredibly potent force for driving new conversations and capturing people's attention. And a true showcase of ferocious brand ambitions and a passionate pursuit of great work.

Christmas is about warmth, about emotion and about togetherness. OK, let's throw in the tinsel too, and sometimes a dollop of celebrity. But critically if you’re a retailer that positions itself as being at the heart of Middle England, a Christmas campaign that connects with people on a deep level is what will make it more effective and memorable.

It's the season when people are waiting for not just Christmas advertising at its best, but advertising at its best. Brands that understand this know they need to inject the magic of storytelling into their marketing to tap into people’s emotions and as a foundation to their growth strategy. Good marketers and great brands have been telling stories for years. Creative Salon, therefore, celebrates the marketers bringing on the Christmas cheer.

Merry Christmas to all.

Charlotte Lock, customer director, John Lewis

If any brand can be held responsible for starting the Christmas campaign blitz, it has be John Lewis. The John Lewis Christmas ad – a highly anticipated staple of the festive season since 2008 - this year takes a trip down memory lane, following a woman frantically buying a last-minute gift for her sister. Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign highlights the magic of festive shopping, and the quest for the perfect gift for a special person. The marketer behind the the John Lewis Christmas magic that channels a little bit of Narnia and a little bit of Richard Curtis is Charlotte Lock - who's been shepherding the brand since April 2022. A year later, she appointed Saatchi & Saatchi to handle the advertising business. In a recent interview with Creative Salon, Lock says: “The Christmas campaign's really positioning us as the home of gifting, and the shop is at the heart of that, which was a very deliberate part of the brief. We’ve been talking [with the Saatchi team] for the past year about we how we bring John Lewis back to what everybody loves about it, and the shop just felt so critical. And we wanted the truth and authenticity of a real story, so we didn’t want a character." The film was shot in the retailer’s flagship Oxford Street store, and once again features that vital ingredient of any John Lewis Christmas campaign – an emotive soundtrack featuring the cover of a classic song. This time it’s from Ivor Novello Award-Winning Richard Ashcroft, of The Verve fame, with ‘Sonnet’.

It's the highest-scoring John Lewis Christmas ad in System1's testing since 2019 with the strongest brand recognition (distinctiveness) since 2012.

In September this year, Lock bought back the 100-year-old ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ brand promise.