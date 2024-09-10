Marketing's Marketing Challenge

Let's start with the good news. UK marketing budgets have hit a 10-year high, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report, indicating that businesses and brands are embracing growth strategies and showing a quiet sense of confidence around marketing and advertising.

Nascent improvements in the economic climate and decreasing inflation levels are contributing factors, of course, but this is good news nevertheless.

So can we expect a new commitment to the idea that marketing is an investment not a cost, and a new respect for the role that marketing plays in driving business health? After all, the modern marketer has been busy making a better case for investment in their brand, linking brand strategies to measurable financial outcomes—shareholder value included. And there's a reason why the Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden is pledging to "over-invest" in marketing, or that Starbucks has joined a growing list of brands putting former marketers in the top seat, hiring former marketer Brian Niccol as its new chief executive and chairman.

But these remain atypical examples and the reality is that the ongoing debates over the lack of marketing leaders within the corporate boardroom is evidence enough that the role is not always valued sufficiently within many organisations.

Amongst other things, the marketing function builds the equity of the products which the business sells and represents the consumer within the boardroom. So why does the marketing function still struggle to command the value and respect is surely deserves? We sat down with senior marketers from Aviva, Virgin and Reckitt Benckiser to discuss what it means to be a modern marketer.

The challenges of the lonely marketer

“In many ways marketing can be one of the loneliest jobs you can ever do” reckons Phoebe Barter, group brand and sponsorship director, brand & corporate affairs, Aviva. As Barter points out, being a CMO involves holding a different mindset and speaking a different language to many others in the organisation, including the CFO.

Barter also outlines other challenges for marketing leaders, including the lack of having a peer within the business who understands the challenges and can offer advice; meanwhile peers outside the business don’t understand the company's specific culture and dynamics to advise fully either.

And while agency partners are there for support, they too don’t know the full breadth of what the marketer deals with each day.

“I have fantastic colleagues and we have each other’s backs 100 per cent," Barter explains, "but t he role of the m arket er is evolving so much . It's about sustainability, it's about reputation, it's about governance, it's about IP, it's about partnerships, it's about a whole bunch of stuff the agencies never see. And that's before being the leader and reporting to the CEO,” Barter adds.



Kelly Best, chief marketing officer, Virgin Red, feels that the CMO role in recent times has become even more focused on return-on-investment, so it's essential marketeers can talk the language of the board and CFO. Within less brand-led companies, marketers can struggle to be heard and lose their creative nerve, Best believes.