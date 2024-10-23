Why Unexpected Brand Collabs Are So Popular

Mark Eaves, founder of Gravity Road, believes that there’s only one thing worse than doing something. And that’s doing nothing. And the more unexpected that something is, the better.

“ Anything that helps us avoid doing nothing is to be welcomed. That’s the scrolling ennui we’re all fighting these days,” he said. “In fact a hilarious piece of research was once conducted which found that, given the option of doing nothing or giving oneself a mild electric shock, most people would choose the latter. Or, as the Time article reporting it brilliantly headlined: ‘ You Would Rather Endure Electric Shocks Than Sit Alone With Your Thoughts, Study Finds ’ .

“The more surprising and unexpected something can be, therefore, the better. Because then, the more of a something it becomes. Did I think I’d ever be able to buy a Dolce & Gabbana Stabilo marker pen? No, I did not. Actually I’d never even contemplated the possibility. Perfect.”

For Eaves, unexpected brand collaborations aren’t just new ads about an old thing - they are actual things. They are loved concepts because you can go and buy them - something that not only creates a whole new model for brand appeal that is much more attention-grabbing, but spins off a whole programme of content and PR potential.

And to really stand out from the crowd, the wackier, the better.

“These are the kind of self-administered shocks we scrolling masses are loving right now. Short term, high-frequency hits of cultural electricity. It’s fun. It’s scroll-stopping. Hits different. If it comes in chaos packaging, even better,” he continues.

“And for brand owners, these collabs are equally seductive. An easy something, in the worrying face of doing nothing. And it’s much safer to do a surprising collab than develop and launch a whole new product innovation. Who wants the risk - the financial investment, the time, the high potential of failure - when you can conjure up a quick collab instead?

"But actually, it’s the brands doing both - surprising collabs to launch fresh product innovation - that are the real winners. That’s where the high voltage, boredom zapping, marketing is happening."

This year has seen some brand collaborations that the word unique doesn’t quite cover. From food mixing with luxury accessories to cereal mixing with Viagra, it’s clear that in this day and age the saying is true in that it’s impossible to expect the unexpected.

Let’s take a look at some of the world’s biggest brands taking a step outside of the box:

1. Hellmann’s and… Chopova Lowena

During London Fashion Week 2024, Hellman’s grabbed the spotlight in a way no one saw coming - because who doesn’t automatically think of their favourite condiment when they think of strutting down the runway?

Collaborating with luxury designers Chopova Lowena and creative agency Ogilvy UK , the brands came together to create a bag owing debt to the rich history and heritage of Hellmann’s. Named the ‘Margaret’ bag after Hellmann’s founder Margaret Hellmann, the bag was modelled alongside the likes of fashion legends, all in hopes to celebrate Hellmann’s commitment to innovation and honour its legacy.

While showcasing jars of Hellmann’s iconic mayonnaise in especially crafted pockets, the bag accompanied a silver Victorian spoon to reflect the brand’s timeless appeal.