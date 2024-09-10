What Does The Budget Mean For Brands and Businesses? Adland Responds

Despite nervousness around what the British autumn budget would bring after highly negative overtones relayed by the newly installed government, this year advertising spend in the UK is forecast to surpass £40 billion for the first time. That is coincidentally the same amount the UK Government aims to generate annually through its first autumn budget.

While there wasn’t a great deal within chancellor Rachel Reeve’s budget specifically aimed at the creative sectors, there was plenty for the advertising industry to consider - from the impact on employment costs, to how it might shore up an economy that is now expected to outperform previous predictions and grow by 2 per cent in 2025.

And yesterday's budget was followed today by the latest Warc/Advertising Association report which finds that ad spend reached £19.6 billion during the first half of the year - up by 13.5 per cent, largely driven by digital, while the second half is expected to grow even faster, reaching £40 .5 billion for the whole year. 2025 is forecast to reach £43.1 billion too, but there's no doubt Reeve's budget is vital to shoring up business confidence to secure that momentum.

Putting that challenge to the test, Labour will raise several taxes from April including National Insurance contributions for employers by 15 per cent however an increase in employment allowance from £5,000 to £10,000 means 65,000 businesses won't pay any national insurance at all next year. Elsewhere employers will also be impacted by the increase in the minimum wage by 6.7 per cent to £12.21 an hour for people aged 21 and over. To support these increases, business rates relief will fall from the current 75 per cent rate to 45 per cent for retail, leisure, and hospitality businesses.

“The new government repeated their aim today in the Budget to create the conditions for growth . It is important to recognise the vital role that advertising plays in supporting this, by helping businesses of all sizes to compete, innovate and support jobs ,” says Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, who also cited the steps Reeves promised to support the transformation of the Apprenticeship Levy into a Growth and Skills Levy with the investment of £40 million.

“Much greater flexibility is something our sector and many others have long called for and we look forward to working with the Government to create more effective solutions for businesses looking to develop new talent in our industry,” Woodford adds.

Government departments have not escaped cuts either, having also been ordered to reduce their budgets by 2 per cent next year by using more technology and joining up governmental services to be more efficient. What impact this might have on communications and advertising budgets is yet to be seen.

Creative Salon understands that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which oversees the delivery of public announcements, doesn’t anticipate any immediate impact to its funding and has yet to budget for the next financial year.

Revolt's chief executive Richard Arscott believes that the budget is a mixed bag with challenges and opportunities for the industry. He feels that smaller agencies with less flexibility to cope with the new corporate taxes will be impacted as well as by a tightening of client budgets from smaller businesses. Government incentives tied to sustainability and digital innovation could be routes for growth, however.

"Sustainability funding within the budget, allied with upcoming regulation will deliberately continue to encourage clients towards advertising strategies that look to drive corporate and brand reputation with campaigns that highlight responsible sourcing, carbon reduction, and social impact. By showcasing these efforts, brands can resonate with consumers but also meet increasingly stringent ESG standards," Arscott says.