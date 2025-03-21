Giant Mucky Pup Sculpture Takes Over Somerset House
James Wellbeloved highlights the positive impact of soil for dogs, with adam&eveDDB
21 March 2025
Today, Mars Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, releases new research through its James Wellbeloved brand which uncovers that UK dog owners care deeply about their pets' nutrition, but many don’t realise that the journey of their dog’s food begins long before it reaches their bowl.
8 in 10 UK dog owners (79%) say they put as much thought into their pet’s diet as their own, yet only a quarter (26%) say they have a high level of understanding as to where their dog’s food comes from.
The new research, surveying UK dog owners, revealed:
Half (51%) say their pets love playing in soil, yet the same number (49%) don’t realise
that “healthy soil is critical for growing high-quality ingredients 5”
Over half (51%) say they have limited or no understanding of the connection between farming practices and the food their dog eats
Over a quarter (26%) don’t view soil as important to the quality of their pet’s food
7 in 10 (72%) want to better understand where their dog’s food comes from
Despite this, almost all UK dog owners (91%) say the ingredients are an important factor in influencing them to purchase food for their pet, and 8 in 10 are more likely to buy food if they know it contains natural ingredients – 52% even research ingredients before purchasing.
Nutritional value is another top priority for 39% of dog owners when shopping for pet food, followed by a trusted brand (25%). With experts estimating that 90% of soil could be degraded globally by 2050 6 , meaning a deterioration in the soil’s quality and diminished capacity to support life such as plants. This deep interest from dog owners in their pet’s nutrition can play a key role in raising awareness around soil health.
Because James Wellbeloved believes in the importance of healthy soil, the brand and adam&eveDDB will unveil a 15-foot giant mucky pup sculpture named Ellie in central London this week, alongside interactive elements. The sculpture was made in partnership with Unit9 and Sand In Your Eyes. Ellie’s playful stance will reflect how soil makes dogs happy on the outside while also representing the four football fields of healthy soil degraded every second globally³.
From 21st -23rd March, pet lovers will be able to visit Ellie in central London, as well as learn more about how healthy soil supports the natural ingredients in pet food. 7 Ellie is located next to the “SOIL: The World at Our Feet” exhibition at Somerset House sponsored by Mars, Incorporated.
Visitors will also be able to get their hands on a coupon to redeem £5 back on their next purchase of James Wellbeloved by downloading the Shopmium app, from the market stand pop-up next to the sculpture.
The sculpture follows the launch of James Wellbeloved’s Beloved Soil Initiative earlier this year, a regenerative agriculture pilot developed in collaboration with experts, Agrii and Soil Association Exchange, which in its first year will partner with three farmers forming part of our supply chain producing oats and barley. Through financial incentives, education programmes and tailored training the pilot aims to help the farmers to adopt regenerative farming practices, such as crop diversification and restoring hedgerows which can contribute to improved soil health and provide shelter for wildlife.
Melodie Nye, Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe commented: "We’re proud to unveil our mucky pup sculpture, building on the launch of our Beloved Soil Initiative. We know pet parents care deeply about their pets' well-being, and we want to use this passion to help inspire more awareness and consideration for the essential role of soil. By embarking on our regenerative agriculture pilot, we are beginning to help support farmers to restore and protect soil and highlighting this initiative is an important part of our journey.”
Joseph Gridley, Chief Executive Officer, Soil Association Exchange, added: "At Soil Association Exchange, we know that the health of our soil underpins the quality of our food – whether it’s feeding people or our pets. Through the Beloved Soil Initiative, we’re proud to support farmers in adopting regenerative practices and verifying the impact of these changes on soil health, biodiversity, and resilience. It’s great to see James Wellbeloved using its platform to raise awareness of soil’s vital role, and we’re excited to collaborate on this journey towards a healthier future for our soils and our food systems."
Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers, adam&eveDDB London, added: “Our 15-foot mucky marvel is more than a playful pup; she's a symbol of soil's vital role in pet health. The sculpture, standing proud on London's Strand, shines a much-needed spotlight on the importance of regenerative agriculture and will hopefully entertain and educate in equal measure.”
