Giant Mucky Pup Sculpture Takes Over Somerset House

Today, Mars Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, releases new research through its James Wellbeloved brand which uncovers that UK dog owners care deeply about their pets' nutrition, but many don’t realise that the journey of their dog’s food begins long before it reaches their bowl.

8 in 10 UK dog owners (79%) say they put as much thought into their pet’s diet as their own, yet only a quarter (26%) say they have a high level of understanding as to where their dog’s food comes from.

The new research, surveying UK dog owners, revealed:

 Half (51%) say their pets love playing in soil, yet the same number (49%) don’t realise

that “healthy soil is critical for growing high-quality ingredients 5”

 Over half (51%) say they have limited or no understanding of the connection between farming practices and the food their dog eats

 Over a quarter (26%) don’t view soil as important to the quality of their pet’s food

 7 in 10 (72%) want to better understand where their dog’s food comes from

Despite this, almost all UK dog owners (91%) say the ingredients are an important factor in influencing them to purchase food for their pet, and 8 in 10 are more likely to buy food if they know it contains natural ingredients – 52% even research ingredients before purchasing.

Nutritional value is another top priority for 39% of dog owners when shopping for pet food, followed by a trusted brand (25%). With experts estimating that 90% of soil could be degraded globally by 2050 6 , meaning a deterioration in the soil’s quality and diminished capacity to support life such as plants. This deep interest from dog owners in their pet’s nutrition can play a key role in raising awareness around soil health.

Because James Wellbeloved believes in the importance of healthy soil, the brand and adam&eveDDB will unveil a 15-foot giant mucky pup sculpture named Ellie in central London this week, alongside interactive elements. The sculpture was made in partnership with Unit9 and Sand In Your Eyes. Ellie’s playful stance will reflect how soil makes dogs happy on the outside while also representing the four football fields of healthy soil degraded every second globally³.