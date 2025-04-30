Kwik Fit Makes The Roads Smilier
Created by VCCP, the business's latest OOH work is filled with tailored jokes aimed at drivers stuck in traffic
30 April 2025
Kwik Fit has launched its latest campaign created by its agency of record VCCP, ‘Road Happy’.
The digital out of home campaign uses Ocean Outdoor’s vehicle react technology to anonymously scan cars as they are stuck in queues at traffic lights, serving drivers with a joke according to the make, class, colour or fuel type of their vehicle. The aim is to bring some levity to their journey by making the roads a happier, and safer, place.
The creative revolves around 10 different jokes which are served depending on the data trigger and the location concerned. For example, ‘Hey you in the Italian car. Why should you always use a sat nav? Because otherwise you’ll just Rome around’; ‘Hey, driver in the white car. Why does it cost so much to put air in a tyre? Inflation!’; and ‘Hey cab driver. What’s worse than raining cats and dogs? Hailing taxis!’
The ads conclude with the uplifting message: ‘Happy drivers are safer drivers’.
The campaign will go live across six roadside locations which are enabled with Ocean vehicle react technology in London (Holland Park Roundabout and Gypsy Corner); Birmingham (Bullring South); Manchester (Princess Road); Newcastle (The Screen on the Tyne); and Southampton (The Screen on West Quay). It plays out until each location hits 6,000 play outs.
The campaign was a silver winner in Ocean Outdoor’s annual Digital Creative Competition which fosters original ideas in digital out of home.
Harry Neale, Strategist at VCCP said: “Kwik Fit exists to keep Britain’s drivers safe on the roads and ensure that they drive away happy, every time. That isn’t just when they leave a Kwik Fit centre, but whenever they are on the road. This campaign helps to do just that, with the opportunity to have a positive impact on drivers beyond just the physical service provided. Road rage is no joke, but by using Ocean’s vehicle react technology to grab people’s attention with an extra layer of relevancy, we can turn it into one!”
Tony Hector, Creative Director at VCCP added: “When a purpose brief like this lands, the instinct is often to go heavy — to make it worthy and serious. But with a thought like ‘Drive away happy every time’, you realise you can still land a meaningful message by being engaging, even funny. That’s the creative leap: using humour to say something serious is what makes this work stand out.”
Ocean Outdoor UK head of marketing Jennifer Bell said: “This campaign is a positive reinforcement of the brand. A refreshingly simple creative idea which is right where Kwik Fit positions itself. As a motorist, you do not know that you are being teched – and it would be hard not to crack a smile at the ‘dad jokes’ .”
Kwik Fit is the UK’s leading automotive repair and servicing company offering a wide range of services including tyre fitting, brakes, exhausts and MOT tests.
Credits
Brand: Kwik Fit
Creative agency: VCCP
Creative Director: Tony Hector, Creatives: Ed Rees & Kat Lwahas
Account Lead: Joe Humphries. Account Manager: Stella Wharmby
Integrated Creative Producer: Eleanor Hardy
Media Provider: Ocean Outdoor
Creative Director: David Tait
Creative Client Director: Xavier Keenan
Project Manager: Joseph Banning