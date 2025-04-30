Kwik Fit Makes The Roads Smilier

Kwik Fit has launched its latest campaign created by its agency of record VCCP, ‘Road Happy’.

The digital out of home campaign uses Ocean Outdoor’s vehicle react technology to anonymously scan cars as they are stuck in queues at traffic lights, serving drivers with a joke according to the make, class, colour or fuel type of their vehicle. The aim is to bring some levity to their journey by making the roads a happier, and safer, place.

The creative revolves around 10 different jokes which are served depending on the data trigger and the location concerned. For example, ‘Hey you in the Italian car. Why should you always use a sat nav? Because otherwise you’ll just Rome around’; ‘Hey, driver in the white car. Why does it cost so much to put air in a tyre? Inflation!’; and ‘Hey cab driver. What’s worse than raining cats and dogs? Hailing taxis!’

The ads conclude with the uplifting message: ‘Happy drivers are safer drivers’.

The campaign will go live across six roadside locations which are enabled with Ocean vehicle react technology in London (Holland Park Roundabout and Gypsy Corner); Birmingham (Bullring South); Manchester (Princess Road); Newcastle (The Screen on the Tyne); and Southampton (The Screen on West Quay). It plays out until each location hits 6,000 play outs.