Sometimes the best way to move forwards is to take a long, hard look backwards

Neophilia. A fancy word with a simple meaning: we humans are obsessed with shiny, new things. The latest and greatest. The cutting edge. The allure of new is hard to resist. It is the agent of change and progress. The enemy of monotony.

New marketing directors like new agencies and new campaign platforms. New is an opportunity to make a mark. To press reset and leave a legacy. But could this desire for a personal legacy actually put a brand’s true legacy at risk? Is new actually always better?

In the endless quest for novelty, we risk leaving behind the very things that made people fall in love with a brand in the first place. Products, names and even logos are retired. Visions and purposes are redrafted over and over to better fit the current zeitgeist. Growth audiences are relentlessly pursued at the expense of the core. In the most extreme cases, we’re left with a husk of a brand that owes very little to its origins.

What if instead, we built and rebuilt brands upon the foundations from which they were born?

At VCCP, we went back to Bournville for Cadbury, grounding our work in the Quaker roots of generosity that shaped the brand from the very beginning. With Co-op, we focused on the brand’s unique ownership and desire to enhance communities with our ‘Owned by you. Right by you.’ platform launched last year.