Being more Daisy - The AI Revolution Needs Women

Since launching our AI creative agency, ‘faith’ in May 2023, our mission has been clear: to demystify and democratise generative AI within the advertising industry. We envisioned a future where creative professionals, both within VCCP and across our global client base, could harness the power of these tools to produce truly impactful work. While the industry buzzed with theoretical discussions, we chose action. We dove deep, experimenting and applying AI's capabilities to real-world projects, culminating in the creation of Daisy, our AI granny for O2. But Daisy also underscored a crucial truth: AI reflects the biases of those who create it. While we brought her to life with warmth and authenticity, the broader industry still struggles with bias in AI, particularly around gender representation. If more diverse voices aren’t actively involved in shaping these tools, the risk is that AI will reinforce existing inequalities rather than challenge them.

Research shows that women, especially in tech and creative industries, often feel they need to be fully qualified or 'master' a new skill before they step forward, whereas men are more likely to jump in and 'figure it out as they go.' This isn't about lack of ability, but about how women have been conditioned to avoid mistakes and demonstrate competence. At the same time, men are often encouraged to take risks and project confidence, even when they don't have all the answers. In fast-evolving fields like AI, this dynamic creates a confidence gap that can hold women back from fully participating and experimenting.

Two years on, a sobering question remains: has AI adoption truly kept pace with the initial hype? While the technology has undeniably progressed, the pace of its integration into the workforce seems uneven. More critically, we must examine whether this adoption has been equitable. Are we inadvertently reinforcing existing biases, particularly concerning gender, in the realm of technology and professional development?

The data paints a concerning picture: AI is widening the gender gap rather than closing it. This realisation spurred us to collaborate with Fire Up Skills, not just to highlight this disparity but to actively address it. We recognised the need for a safe, supportive learning environment where individuals, particularly women, could explore AI without fear of judgment. It’s about creating a space where "silly" questions are welcomed, where curiosity is nurtured, and where practical knowledge is shared.

The barriers faced by women in the tech industry are multifaceted. They range from a lack of representation to implicit biases that discourage participation. Our collaboration with Fire Up Skills aims to dismantle these barriers by providing practical advice and information, empowering women to confidently navigate the world of AI.

One of the most crucial lessons I've learned in this space is the futility of striving for absolute mastery. AI is a constantly evolving field, and even self-proclaimed experts are likely grappling with its complexities. The key is not to claim expertise but to demonstrate a relentless commitment to learning and exploration. This involves embracing the unknown, experimenting with new tools, and applying newfound knowledge to real-world challenges.

But it’s not just about tech. AI isn’t just for tech teams anymore - it’s becoming an essential skill for everyone.

This International Women’s Day, we extend an invitation to anyone curious about the intersection of AI and creativity. Join us for an event that will inspire, demystify and empower. Let’s swap fear for confidence, replace hesitation with curiosity, and step forward together - or in simpler terms, Be More Daisy!

Alex Dalman is the managing partner and head of social and innovation for VCCP