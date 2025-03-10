Checkmate! Why VCCPs Creative Leaders Love A Memorable Gameplan

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker may be creatives at heart, but they are also masters of CHESS – an acronym for Character, Humour, Emotion, Surprise and Sound. These are the advertising tools they use to capture audience attention, and like grandmasters, they deploy them with calculated finesse.

Since partnering at VCCP in 2013, the pair have been promoted to executive creative directors in 2022, and then chief creative officers in January this year. They have made their mark leading successful campaigns for brands like Cadbury, Co-op and Virgin while showcasing that there’s no single formula for grabbing attention. However, they are clear that an eye/ear-catching approach taken at the right moment is the key to crafting work that resonates and stays with the audience.

“That’s not to say you can just take a tick box, paint by numbers approach; but there are levers to memory and how the brain works, things you can use to stand out, grab attention and ultimately get remembered,” Birch says.

Parker and Birch also caution that, just like in a tense middle game of chess, there is no point in playing a clever move unless it sets you up for a victorious end game – in this case creating and cementing long term buy-in.

“Being remembered is just half the battle – you also need to make sure your communications are properly attributed. There’s no point making a really cool film and nobody remembering what it was for, so there’s got to be a strong association with your brand," adds Parker.