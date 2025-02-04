Scrolling, Strolling and Going Beyond: Will Parrish on keeping his brain fueled

Aimlessly Scrolling

We are in the business of advertising. And more importantly we are in the business of putting good ads in front of people when they are most receptive to them. So taking regular meandering scroll sessions, flicking through the backwaters of catch up TV, and being fitfully indecisive about which podcast to subscribe to isn’t a guilty pleasure symptomatic of a distracted brain (well maybe a little). These are vital secret shopper missions.

What content trends are shaping my social feed? Which are migrating to the big screen? Which will go the other way? Which platforms, people, brands are able to seamlessly populate culture in big broad media and my algorithmically curated world? What does the media say about us? What does the simultaneous arrival of Squid Game 2, The Traitors and Beast Games tell us about the state of mind of consumers? What does it say about the brands that choose to surround these psychologically challenging, squirm-making late-stage capitalism ‘game shows’? Screenshotting, phone noting, Whatsapping the ads that appear. Writing the strategy that may-or-may-not have existed to put it there. Assessing how distinct, memorable or more often than not, wasteful placements are. These regular, semi-controlled, semi-serious media magpie-ing sessions keep me honest when “the deck” for clients or the spreadsheet-based media plan comes under scrutiny.