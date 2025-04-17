The Cooling Power of Airwaves, All Aboard P&O Cruises, Sharp Elbows for Stella Artois and more...
17 April 2025
A look back at the work we've featured from the last seven days, including campaigns from Mars, Stella Artois, Walkers, P&O Cruises, IAMS, and World.
'Fjord Board' for P&O Cruises by Pablo
Running until 27 April 2025 at London’s Westminster Bridge, commuters and passers-by will be able to transport themselves to the heart of the Norwegian fjords through a custom-built immersive OOH experience. Read more.
'Real World Captchas' for World by Iris Worldwide
Global creative network Iris Worldwide has today unveiled a major new international brand campaign for World, turning one of the internet security test — the captcha — into a high-impact outdoor statement. Read more.
'Claustrobars' for Stella Artois by Grey London
Stella Artois is launching a new out-of-home campaign that humorously nods to the universal experience of navigating a crowded bar. The campaign, titled “Claustrobars,” was shot by globally renowned photographer Ale Burset and developed in collaboration with Grey’s London studio with a curated global team.
“Claustrobars” captures a familiar scene—customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder, jostling for a drink. Yet, amidst the chaos, one person remains unfazed, savoring a chalice of Stella Artois. The simple yet striking message beside them? "Worth it." A playful take on the social rituals of going out, the campaign resonates with anyone who believes a quality beer makes even the busiest bar worthwhile. Read more.
'Ride the Airwaves' for Mars by T&Pm
Airwaves, the brand behind the gum infused with a menthol kick, has unveiled ‘Ride The Airwaves’ - a campaign that delivers an intense ride to reinvigoration.
Created by T&Pm in partnership with EssenceMediacom, Weber Shandwick and Born Social, the campaign is inspired by real fans’ social comments and celebrates the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments across the day. Read more.
'I Want a Puppy / Kitten Studios' for Mars Petcare by adam&eveDDB
IAM is one of the first companies to use Google’s Veo 2 video generation model and is doing so to help those wanting a pet ramp-up their persuasion tactics.
The tech creates personalised and cinematic 60-second films that could convince someone in their life to open their home to a new puppy or kitten. Read more.
'Walkers Easter' for Walkers by VCCP
Walkers' Easter campaign by VCCP sees a savoury alternative to chocolate over Easter. A playful poster and social assets are spreading the message, with the ad also featuring in the Metro next to an easter egg editorial feature and will run across Walkers' socials too. Read more.