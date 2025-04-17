The Cooling Power of Airwaves, All Aboard P&O Cruises, Sharp Elbows for Stella Artois and more...

'Claustrobars' for Stella Artois by Grey London

Stella Artois is launching a new out-of-home campaign that humorously nods to the universal experience of navigating a crowded bar. The campaign, titled “Claustrobars,” was shot by globally renowned photographer Ale Burset and developed in collaboration with Grey’s London studio with a curated global team.

“Claustrobars” captures a familiar scene—customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder, jostling for a drink. Yet, amidst the chaos, one person remains unfazed, savoring a chalice of Stella Artois. The simple yet striking message beside them? "Worth it." A playful take on the social rituals of going out, the campaign resonates with anyone who believes a quality beer makes even the busiest bar worthwhile. Read more.