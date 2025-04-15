Airwaves Brings A Menthol Thrill To Life's Boring Moments

With activity having launched across Europe in March, and TV going live in the UK from mid-April - Airwaves, the brand behind the gum infused with a menthol kick, is excited to unveil its new ‘Ride The Airwaves’ campaign that delivers an intense ride to reinvigoration.

Created by T&Pm in partnership with EssenceMediacom, Weber Shandwick and Born Social, ‘Ride The Airwaves’ is inspired by real fans’ social comments and celebrates the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments across the day.

The fully integrated campaign comprises of three films running across TV, OLV and social that bring the product experience to life through surreal visual metaphors. In addition, OOH, TikTok content, Snapchat lenses and PR activations continue the experience for consumers, enabling them to see first-hand the undeniable reinvigoration they can help get from chewing Airwaves. A supporting suite of addressable social and digital assets connect the exhilarating ride to everyday moments. Following an initial burst from mid-Feb in the UK, the campaign will continue to run across Europe & Central Eurasia, MEA and Asia.