'Chewing airwaves shakes up your senses'

Airwaves Brings A Menthol Thrill To Life's Boring Moments

Created by T&Pm, the campaign highlights Airwaves' ability to give minty kicks to everyday flat moments

By Creative Salon

15 April 2025

With activity having launched across Europe in March, and TV going live in the UK from mid-April - Airwaves, the brand behind the gum infused with a menthol kick, is excited to unveil its new ‘Ride The Airwaves’ campaign that delivers an intense ride to reinvigoration.

Created by T&Pm in partnership with EssenceMediacom, Weber Shandwick and Born Social, ‘Ride The Airwaves’ is inspired by real fans’ social comments and celebrates the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments across the day.

The fully integrated campaign comprises of three films running across TV, OLV and social that bring the product experience to life through surreal visual metaphors. In addition, OOH, TikTok content, Snapchat lenses and PR activations continue the experience for consumers, enabling them to see first-hand the undeniable reinvigoration they can help get from chewing Airwaves. A supporting suite of addressable social and digital assets connect the exhilarating ride to everyday moments. Following an initial burst from mid-Feb in the UK, the campaign will continue to run across Europe & Central Eurasia, MEA and Asia.

At the core of the campaign is the uniquely intense Airwaves product experience. It delivers such a strong menthol kick, that over the years it has inspired countless comments and reviews online e.g. “Chewing @Airwaves feels like having supersize lungs”, and “Chewing @Airwaves feels like your mouth and nose light up”. This campaign turned organic online buzz into the creative foundation for visceral metaphors of the intense Airwaves experience, celebrating its passionate fan base and letting them shape the brand.

  • 'Chew airwaves and it's like infinity breath' OOH poster

"In today's fast-paced world, we all experience those inevitable flat moments where we need a lift,” said Ellyse O’Connor, Senior Brand & Content Manager (Europe) at Mars Wrigley. “Airwaves delivers an intense reinvigoration unlike any other chewing gum, refreshing both mouth and mind. The new 'Ride The Airwaves' campaign captures the unique experience of chewing Airwaves, drawing inspiration directly from our passionate fans who describe it best. We’re excited to remind everyone of the power of chewing Airwaves and its strong menthol kick.

Andre Moreira, CCO of T&Pm, had this to say on the campaign, “Chewing Airwaves is an intense experience – hence the new brand idea ‘Ride the Airwaves’. That intensity sparks extreme reactions from fans, so we reimagined it in the most vivid way possible.”

Credits:

Agency: T&Pm

Chief Creative Officer: Toby Allen

Art Director: Ryan Delaney

Copywriter: Emma Thomas

Chief Strategy Officer: Oli Egan

Strategy Director: Felipe Moulin

Creative Strategy Lead: Alex Dobson

Strategy Lead: Alex Wrigley

Client Lead: Laura Hazell

Senior Account Director: Cassie Allen

Account Director: Megan Bradley-Cole

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely

Producer: Georgia Evert

Senior Operations Manager: Taylor Rowe

Programme Director: Julia Skilton

Creative Production Lead: Jack Lipsham-Carr

Social Director: Silvia Mendes

Social Media & Content Manager: Cal Dawson

Design Lead: Greg Fadden

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen

Social Designer: Chloe Shields

Digital Designer: Alex Dempsey

Digital Designer: Yusuf Salam

Junior Designer: Zoe Collins

Client: Mars Worldwide

Vice President, Creative, Brand & Content: Fabio Ruffet

Senior Brand & Content Manager (Europe): Ellyse O’Connor

Director, Regional Brand PR: Holly Clarke

Regional Portfolio Manager: Camilla Williamson

Brand & Content Growth (Europe): Megan Tully

Regional Comms Strategy Lead: Jessica Britschock

EU DComm Content Lead: Zara Kann

Production Company: Mindseye

Director: Emma Debany

DOP: Theo Garland

Photographer: Joe Giacomet

Producer: Lucy Benson-Brown

Exec Producer: Debbie Ninnis

CEO and Founder: Hughie Phillips

Edit House: Stitch

Editor: Flaura Atkinson

Edit Producer: Angela Hart

Post Production: ETC

2D Leads: Adam Woolrich and Daniel Brewster.

Colourist: Andi Chu

Producer: Emma Hughes

Executive Producer: Holly Treacy

Sound: Factory

Engineer: Andy Isaias

Creative Director: Jack Hallett

Audio Producer: Emily Thomas

Social Edits: & Studio

Audio Mnemonic Agency: SonicBrand

Media Agency: EMC

Branding Agency: Elmwood

PR Agency: Weber Shandwick

Social Agency: Born Social

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.