Airwaves Brings A Menthol Thrill To Life's Boring Moments
Created by T&Pm, the campaign highlights Airwaves' ability to give minty kicks to everyday flat moments
15 April 2025
With activity having launched across Europe in March, and TV going live in the UK from mid-April - Airwaves, the brand behind the gum infused with a menthol kick, is excited to unveil its new ‘Ride The Airwaves’ campaign that delivers an intense ride to reinvigoration.
Created by T&Pm in partnership with EssenceMediacom, Weber Shandwick and Born Social, ‘Ride The Airwaves’ is inspired by real fans’ social comments and celebrates the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments across the day.
The fully integrated campaign comprises of three films running across TV, OLV and social that bring the product experience to life through surreal visual metaphors. In addition, OOH, TikTok content, Snapchat lenses and PR activations continue the experience for consumers, enabling them to see first-hand the undeniable reinvigoration they can help get from chewing Airwaves. A supporting suite of addressable social and digital assets connect the exhilarating ride to everyday moments. Following an initial burst from mid-Feb in the UK, the campaign will continue to run across Europe & Central Eurasia, MEA and Asia.
At the core of the campaign is the uniquely intense Airwaves product experience. It delivers such a strong menthol kick, that over the years it has inspired countless comments and reviews online e.g. “Chewing @Airwaves feels like having supersize lungs”, and “Chewing @Airwaves feels like your mouth and nose light up”. This campaign turned organic online buzz into the creative foundation for visceral metaphors of the intense Airwaves experience, celebrating its passionate fan base and letting them shape the brand.
"In today's fast-paced world, we all experience those inevitable flat moments where we need a lift,” said Ellyse O’Connor, Senior Brand & Content Manager (Europe) at Mars Wrigley. “Airwaves delivers an intense reinvigoration unlike any other chewing gum, refreshing both mouth and mind. The new 'Ride The Airwaves' campaign captures the unique experience of chewing Airwaves, drawing inspiration directly from our passionate fans who describe it best. We’re excited to remind everyone of the power of chewing Airwaves and its strong menthol kick.
Andre Moreira, CCO of T&Pm, had this to say on the campaign, “Chewing Airwaves is an intense experience – hence the new brand idea ‘Ride the Airwaves’. That intensity sparks extreme reactions from fans, so we reimagined it in the most vivid way possible.”
