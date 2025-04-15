World's Stunt Pokes Fun At Captcha

Global creative network Iris Worldwide has today unveiled a major new international brand campaign for World, turning one of the internet security test — the captcha — into a high-impact outdoor statement.

World, a secure, privacy-first way for people to prove they’re real humans online - without sharing personal information, is building the real human network (with 25 million participants in over 160 countries to date) to ensure everyone benefits from the age of AI. World has built World ID, an anonymous proof of human for the internet that is easy, secure and private. Once verified, individuals can prove they’re human, not bots. No more pesky captchas, just verify with World ID.

A collaboration between Iris’ UK and Singapore offices, the ‘Real World Captchas’ campaign shows oversized captcha-style image grids installed in real urban environments in Singapore, Berlin and Buenos Aires. Placed in front of familiar objects like traffic lights, bikes, fire hydrants, and street signs, the installations are meant to stop people in their tracks and prompt them to reflect on how bots shape the internet—and how we fight back.

The work taps into a universal digital frustration: As bots become more sophisticated, captchas have lost the ability to truly to stop bot-driven fraud, while slowing down real human internet users. The campaign reframes this tension visually, bringing the captcha offline and into the real world, spotlighting the increasingly difficult and ineffective ways we are asked to prove we are human.

The installations closely mimic the visual style of online captchas, including the infamous square that barely grazes the object, to create a relatable, even visceral reaction from anyone who’s ever been annoyed by the technology.