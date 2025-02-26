No Shame in the Game: Dirt Is Good and Arsenal Tackle Period Stigma in Sport

The OOH and print assets all link to a video content series, where a star-studded Arsenal line up of Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Katie McCabe and captain Kim Little all give guidance to coaches, parents and teachers alike to break down the barriers and fear of stains. The second burst of content will go live on International Women’s Day (8th March) and will run nationwide near women’s premier league stadiums and schools, in the run up to the Arsenal vs Liverpool Women’s match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 23rd March. It will be reinvigorated around other pertinent milestones such as World Menstruation Day in May, and the Women’s Euros in July, alongside striking murals in North London, featuring Arsenal Women’s Team players, determined to end the double standard for blood in sports.

Tati Lindenberg, chief brand officer at Dirt Is Good, said: “Every stain tells a story of determination. Of giving everything to the game you love. We’re proud to team up with Arsenal in challenging this double standard that's pushing young players away from sport. We believe that everyone should feel empowered to play on, enjoy going outside, getting stuck in, and getting dirty. Together, we're backing every player to stay in the game - without fear, without shame, without holding back."

In the Community

The campaign also brings the launch of a new programme through Arsenal in the Community, which supports young girls and boys to break down barriers to sport participation. The new programme involves specially designed workshops which educate young girls and boys about periods, the barriers they pose to sporting participation, as well as safe spaces for the children to ask questions about periods and their menstrual cycle, breaking down the stigma and encouraging conversation. It also includes sports-based exercises with a playful twist: getting teenagers playing in mixed gender groups and encouraging them to think about how they can notice when a teammate may be acting differently, and how this can spark an empathetic conversation to keep their friends in the game. It also then incorporates these principles into training of young coaches so they can better understand and support players through all aspects of the game.

Arsenal Women forward, Beth Mead said: “We’ve all been in that situation, facing a leak or period stain and fearing how others might react to it. But it’s not right to feel shame over something that’s so normal. IIn football, we wear our stains with pride — they show our commitment and passion for the game. That should be the same for all blood stains, regardless of where they come from – because they are part of the game. We’re proud to be part of this campaign and to stand up for girls who feel afraid or ashamed about blood stains when playing sport. We all deserve to play with confidence and feel like we belong in the game we love.”

To hear Arsenal Women share their experiences and to learn more about Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game, visit dirtisgood.com