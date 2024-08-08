Grey London: All Set and Raring to go

The best part of this year is something that’s hard to measure but impossible not to feel – a sense of confidence and optimism in the agency. We are now in possession of that rarest of things – momentum – and we are biting at the chomp for the year ahead.

What has been your proudest achievement of the past 12 months?

In 2024 – through a mix of hard work, bravery, sheer audacity, creativity, and luck – we managed to win every pitch we participated in. Pitching is a flawed process – as has been well documented. But it has its merits too. And one of those is its ability to bring people closely together. You burn through late nights, bad pizza, delirium, and reams of bad jokes – and at the end you’d walk through a wall for the closely-knit team you’ve built. When a team is in this pressure cooker environment– you learn a lot about yourself, and the business. For all the travails, for all its costs – the rewards of winning have not only been commercial, but in many ways cultural too. Winning is infectious – and while it may not fix everything, it fixes a lot. We’ve got a bounce in our step heading into the new year.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

The work, the work, the work. We have a long list of projects currently in production, and our pipeline of work for next year is primed to be both famous and effective. What I love about the work we have is that it’s about solving problems, not making ads – next year will see us do everything from reimaging the airline experience to persuading the UK to embrace net zero.

This was my first year at the helm of Grey London. And there are any number of things a new leader needs to do in those first 12 months. But in the end, we are here for the work, and 2025 is primed to produce a wonderful yield of creative opportunities. With (the lovely) David Wigglesworth leaving to take on a coveted in-house role at Channel 4, we are also going to be introducing a new CCO imminently – and I can’t wait to make the work of a lifetime with them soon.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

There is a lot of pressure on agencies’ business model. And a lot of pressure from within – and without – to contribute to our clients’ growth. And a cocktail of global headwinds too. How do you ensure that these pressures don’t lead to timidity? To a ‘play-it-safe’ attitude? To yet more ‘meh’ content in a sea of sameness? How, instead, do we use it as fuel to make creative that’s fierce, brave, unexpected, distinctive – and most importantly, that works?

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact that was expected? If so – what?

We were fortunate enough to bring in three creative technologists this year. They are part of a wider program – called Hex – that takes hyper talented people from underrepresented backgrounds and trains them in all things AI. They did everything from create VR content to build products to generate earned ideas. They brought unusual talent, verve, and a radically fresh perspective to the studio. They are my AI ‘story of the year’ – not an app, a tool, or a program – but human talent that serve as a pleasant reminder of two facts: firstly, that AI’s potential is extraordinary, but secondly that AI is a means to an end – and that end is creativity.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

I hope that in the midst of very real pressures, high ambition, and a commitment to performing at the absolutely highest levels…. That we don’t forget that this business can be a joy. 2024 has been hard – and the narrative around our industry can be dour. I hope we do more to celebrate each other and lift both ourselves and our work up.