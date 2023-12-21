Celebrating 20 Years of Grey London Under WPP

It’s officially two decades since WPP bought Grey Global Inc for around £845 million.

At that moment, the agency was seen by its new parent company as bringing in new clients, and strengthening its activities in advertising, media investment management, public relations, healthcare, direct and interactive. Additionally, its broad geographic spread further enhanced WPP's market position.

Commenting at the time, Ed Meyer, Grey’s Chairman, President and CEO, said: "Grey's greatest asset is its people, and while the ownership structure will change, our day-today business relationship with our clients will remain unchanged and our commitment to do great work will continue to be our passion. By agreeing to combine with WPP, our clients will be able to access a broader array of global services and tools, and our employees can expand their careers in exciting directions."

Twenty years on, Grey's UK president Conrad Persons said that it remains an agency brand whose clients value its talent and scale. and commitment to creativity. "20 years later the coming together of WPP and Grey feels like it’s achieved that balance – Grey’s retained its unique DNA, but become part of something bigger," Persons says, acknowledging that a lot had changed over the two decades.

Change has included uniting Grey with sister digital innovation business AKQA in March 2024. “Our clients want outstanding creativity, powered by technology expertise and delivered at a global scale,” said WPP CEO Mark Read at the time. “This new company is designed precisely to meet those needs and is another important step forward in building our future-facing offer for clients.”

But Persons, who joined in the autumn of 2023, says that what has not changed over the years is Grey's hunger for making famously effective work.

"There’s a dance – between independence and integration, between being an agency and being part of a group – and I think Grey and WPP have been successful at it and I’d judge that success not only by revenue and growth, but also by a history of making great creative work," adds Persons.

In that spirit, here is a look back at 20 campaigns created by Grey London during the last two decades that hold true to that original commitment to creativity.