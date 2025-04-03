Work Of The Week
Tanqueray's Dream Cocktail; Share a Coke Returns; O2 is Essential for Living and More...
03 April 2025
‘Cocktail of Dreams' for Tanqueray No. TEN by VML
Tanqueray No. TEN is exploring the future of socialising by pushing the boundaries of personalisation with its experiment ‘The Cocktail of Dreams’, a visionary global project led by VML UK that crafts cocktail creations from dreams. Using state-of-the-art electroencephalogram (EEG) technology developed by leading tech company, MyndPlay, the scientific experiment delves into a subconscious set of preferences which prove to be very different from their conscious ones.
'Share A Coke' Returns by WPP Open X
Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary "Share a Coke" campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection. The first-of-its-kind campaign, which sparked a global phenomenon by swapping iconic Coca-Cola logos for personalised names, returns with an even greater focus on shareability and customisation, reflecting Gen Z's desire for authentic experiences.
'Essential For Living' for O2 by VCCP
O2 and its global creative agency of record VCCP unveil a new brand platform and positioning, centred around connecting customers with life’s most exciting moments and reinforcing the brand as ‘Essential For Living’. The new brand platform revisits the brand’s founding message from 2002, positioning it as an enabler of life’s greatest moments.
'Lime Sunset' for Corona by Weber Shandwick
As one of the world’s most iconic brands, born at the beach, Corona is welcoming the arrival of longer (and hopefully sunnier) days with a striking and simple campaign. By showcasing real lime-shaped sunsets, the brand reinforces its deep-rooted association with the outdoors. After all, everyone knows that Corona is best enjoyed with a wedge of lime. And with an extra hour of sunshine, we finally have more opportunity relax outside a little bit more.
'Call Mum' for Tesco Mobile by BBH
With Mothering Sunday around the corner, Tesco Mobile is delivering a helpful reminder for people to call their mum as part of a national OOH campaign from BBH London.
'Walkers April Fools' by VCCP
This weekend, Londoners were shocked to see Walkers' latest billboard, suggesting it will swap its packaging for fan-favourite flavours Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar. The April Fools campaign was created by global creative agency of record VCCP, PR agency Good Relations and global content studio Girl&Bear, both part of VCCP.
'Welcome To The Lake' for Poretti by Pablo
Birrificio Angelo Poretti, the UK’s fastest growing Italian lager, is set to launch “Welcome to the Lake”, a new advertising campaign aimed at inspiring its audience to look beyond the ordinary.
'Ad Attack' for Dreamies by adam&eveDDB
No pack of DREAMIES™ treats are safe as hundreds of cats claw across billboards as part of a new out of home (OOH) and social campaign, showing the lengths cats will go to get their paws on the irresistible treats. London streets, including Kingsland Road and Shoreditch's Quaker Street, are under attack by gangs of hungry cats, scaling buildings in a bid to reach the giant DREAMIES™ pack on the posters.
'Feel The Energy' for Makita by Dentsu Creative
Dentsu unveils ‘Feel the Energy,’ a bold, category-defining campaign for leading battery-powered tool brand, Makita. This marks the first large-scale campaign in Europe for Makita’s gardening tools business and is set to shift perceptions of battery-powered garden tools by challenging the dominance of fuel power. Leveraging expertise from Dentsu’s specialist agencies—Dentsu B2B, Dentsu Creative, Iprospect and Tag—this fully integrated campaign showcases Dentsu’s strength of collaboration.
'Sauce Swapping' for Hellmann's by Edelman
For far too long, the UK’s mayonnaise lovers have faced an unfair reality: fast food chains give out ketchup regardless of whether it is wanted or not at no additional costs with most meals, whereas mayo comes at an extra price. As the UK’s number one mayonnaise brand1, Hellmann’s believes that this additional fee is a condiment injustice, and that no ketchup or mayo lovers should have to pay extra to enjoy their favourite sauce with a burger or fries.
'Power Your Possible' for Quickbooks by FCB London
FCB London has announced the launch of a dynamic new QuickBooks customer and creator social activation, “Power Your Possible.” The campaign is kicking off on digital with a collection of six hero films that feature real-life business owners who have used the platform to power their success and transform their visions into reality.
'Mildly Glorious' for Arla by Grey London
Advertising agency Grey London launches ‘Mildly Glorious’, an integrated campaign for multinational dairy cooperative, Arla. The campaign aims to drive awareness of its international cheese brand in three key markets - Greece, Spain, and Poland – through a distinctive positioning that showcases Arla cheeses as the antidote to food dullness.