Tanqueray's Dream Cocktail; Share a Coke Returns; O2 is Essential for Living and More...

'Lime Sunset' for Corona by Weber Shandwick

As one of the world’s most iconic brands, born at the beach, Corona is welcoming the arrival of longer (and hopefully sunnier) days with a striking and simple campaign. By showcasing real lime-shaped sunsets, the brand reinforces its deep-rooted association with the outdoors. After all, everyone knows that Corona is best enjoyed with a wedge of lime. And with an extra hour of sunshine, we finally have more opportunity relax outside a little bit more.

