Gabs and Charley With Jarrod Bowen

QuickBooks Wants To "Power Your Possible"

Created by FCB London, the campaign features football bloggers Gabs and Charley to introduce the aspirational platform

By Creative Salon

03 April 2025

FCB London has announced the launch of a dynamic new QuickBooks customer and creator social activation, “Power Your Possible.” The campaign is kicking off on digital with a collection of six hero films that feature real-life business owners who have used the platform to power their success and transform their visions into reality.

In one spot called “Gabs and Charley,” two young football bloggers are shown trying and failing to upload a social media post.

As one of the bloggers throws a football in frustration, the words “Power Your Possible” appear onscreen, and the pair are transported to a professional live interview with star footballers, including England and West Ham player, Jarrod Bowen, who catches the ball. Another campaign film, called “Utter Waffle,” depicts a bored-looking couple running a mobile waffle truck. As the man pours waffle batter into an iron and the woman types into a calculator, the words “Power Your Possible” again blast across the screen, and the two are suddenly in a trendy brick-and-mortar restaurant serving up gourmet waffles.

The message of this campaign is that, with some help from Intuit QuickBooks, business owners can make even their most ambitious goals possible. The results speak for themselves—real-life football influencers Gabs and Charley have reached 123.6k followers on TikTok and thousands across Instagram and YouTube, and Utter Waffle now has two London restaurants in Balham and Herne Hill, has won four British Street Food Awards, and has appeared in various notable media programs like Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen Live. 

“Our users are business visionaries driven by ambition,” says Michael Benjamin, EMEA director of marketing at Intuit QuickBooks. “The ‘Power Your Possible’ campaign helps showcase the remarkable stories from real businesses and accountants across the UK that have realised their visions with a little help from the Intuit QuickBooks AI-powered platform.”

“‘Power Your Possible’ is all about attitude,” says Ben Perez Usher, Creative Director at FCB London. “You start a business for a reason, and we wanted to show that if you use Intuit QuickBooks, you’ll get to whatever your possible is, quicker.”

The campaign also includes longer form testimonials, and work from influencers including famous entrepreneur and best-selling author Simon Squibb, Kenzo Mizumoto, Jack The Tiler and Andreea & Jamie from @stocksandsavings.

CREDITS

FCB LONDON

Chief Creative Officer            Owen Lee

Creative Director                    Ben Perez Usher

Creative teams                       

Gerard Roda & Alex Dunning, Emily Brentnall & Bronwyn Cheshire

 

Chief Strategy Officer            Ben Jaffé

Senior Strategist                    Anna Green

Managing Partner                  Helena Georghiou

Senior Account Director        Michael Freeman

Account Manager                  Bizzie Martin

Senior Designer                     Dante Attuoni

Agency Producer                   Felicity Cruickshank

Photographer                         Juliette Dalton & Dino Kazamia

Director                                  Charlie Coombes

Production Co                        456 Studios

Editor                                      Simon Eustace, Viliam Snirc

Post Production                      1920 VFX

Sound Design                        James Lyme  

DoP                                         Tom German

QUICKBOOKS

Intuit Vice President, EMEA: Leigh Thomas

Director of Marketing: Michael Benjamin

Head of Direct Marketing: Gemma Cooper

Head of Accountants Marketing: Sara Zaibag

Principal Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney

Content and Creative Lead: Katie Savelli

Principal Marketing Manager: Connie Symons

