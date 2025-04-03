QuickBooks Wants To "Power Your Possible"

FCB London has announced the launch of a dynamic new QuickBooks customer and creator social activation, “Power Your Possible.” The campaign is kicking off on digital with a collection of six hero films that feature real-life business owners who have used the platform to power their success and transform their visions into reality.

In one spot called “Gabs and Charley,” two young football bloggers are shown trying and failing to upload a social media post.

As one of the bloggers throws a football in frustration, the words “Power Your Possible” appear onscreen, and the pair are transported to a professional live interview with star footballers, including England and West Ham player, Jarrod Bowen, who catches the ball. Another campaign film, called “Utter Waffle,” depicts a bored-looking couple running a mobile waffle truck. As the man pours waffle batter into an iron and the woman types into a calculator, the words “Power Your Possible” again blast across the screen, and the two are suddenly in a trendy brick-and-mortar restaurant serving up gourmet waffles.