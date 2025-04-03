QuickBooks Wants To "Power Your Possible"
Created by FCB London, the campaign features football bloggers Gabs and Charley to introduce the aspirational platform
03 April 2025
FCB London has announced the launch of a dynamic new QuickBooks customer and creator social activation, “Power Your Possible.” The campaign is kicking off on digital with a collection of six hero films that feature real-life business owners who have used the platform to power their success and transform their visions into reality.
In one spot called “Gabs and Charley,” two young football bloggers are shown trying and failing to upload a social media post.
As one of the bloggers throws a football in frustration, the words “Power Your Possible” appear onscreen, and the pair are transported to a professional live interview with star footballers, including England and West Ham player, Jarrod Bowen, who catches the ball. Another campaign film, called “Utter Waffle,” depicts a bored-looking couple running a mobile waffle truck. As the man pours waffle batter into an iron and the woman types into a calculator, the words “Power Your Possible” again blast across the screen, and the two are suddenly in a trendy brick-and-mortar restaurant serving up gourmet waffles.
The message of this campaign is that, with some help from Intuit QuickBooks, business owners can make even their most ambitious goals possible. The results speak for themselves—real-life football influencers Gabs and Charley have reached 123.6k followers on TikTok and thousands across Instagram and YouTube, and Utter Waffle now has two London restaurants in Balham and Herne Hill, has won four British Street Food Awards, and has appeared in various notable media programs like Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen Live.
“Our users are business visionaries driven by ambition,” says Michael Benjamin, EMEA director of marketing at Intuit QuickBooks. “The ‘Power Your Possible’ campaign helps showcase the remarkable stories from real businesses and accountants across the UK that have realised their visions with a little help from the Intuit QuickBooks AI-powered platform.”
“‘Power Your Possible’ is all about attitude,” says Ben Perez Usher, Creative Director at FCB London. “You start a business for a reason, and we wanted to show that if you use Intuit QuickBooks, you’ll get to whatever your possible is, quicker.”
The campaign also includes longer form testimonials, and work from influencers including famous entrepreneur and best-selling author Simon Squibb, Kenzo Mizumoto, Jack The Tiler and Andreea & Jamie from @stocksandsavings.
CREDITS
FCB LONDON
Chief Creative Officer Owen Lee
Creative Director Ben Perez Usher
Creative teams
Gerard Roda & Alex Dunning, Emily Brentnall & Bronwyn Cheshire
Chief Strategy Officer Ben Jaffé
Senior Strategist Anna Green
Managing Partner Helena Georghiou
Senior Account Director Michael Freeman
Account Manager Bizzie Martin
Senior Designer Dante Attuoni
Agency Producer Felicity Cruickshank
Photographer Juliette Dalton & Dino Kazamia
Director Charlie Coombes
Production Co 456 Studios
Editor Simon Eustace, Viliam Snirc
Post Production 1920 VFX
Sound Design James Lyme
DoP Tom German
QUICKBOOKS
Intuit Vice President, EMEA: Leigh Thomas
Director of Marketing: Michael Benjamin
Head of Direct Marketing: Gemma Cooper
Head of Accountants Marketing: Sara Zaibag
Principal Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney
Content and Creative Lead: Katie Savelli
Principal Marketing Manager: Connie Symons