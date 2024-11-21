FCB London: Best Year Ever

Ben: Challenging the taboo around poo is a big job, but our “Get Comfortable” platform led Andrex to become the only UK toilet paper brand to grow in volume and drive category value growth in 2024. Rather than creative for creativity’s sake, we showed a responsibility to society and Andrex’s shareholders, demonstrating how bravery can pay off when it comes to rebrands. Being “Brave Together” can really make an impact on the bottom line (pardon the pun) – proving that purpose and profit can go hand in hand.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

Katy / Owen / Ben: We talk a lot about “The Power of We”, and we’ve seen this really come to fruition in 2024. We’re really proud of how our teams have come together to deliver record-breaking business results, delivering 25 per cent growth, winning four new clients such as Kellanova and Perfetti Van Melle, and beating our targets in what can only be described as a “challenging” year at best.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Katy: I’ll let Ben and Owen talk more about the work that’s currently in the hopper – but Tyler (Turnbull) talks about his ambition for FCB to be the agency that stands up for creativity at a time when it’s being devalued. That’s always been our ambition – proving our philosophy that creativity is an economic multiplier and how it can be the growth driver clients are looking for in this ever-changing market.

Owen and Ben: On that note, in 2025 we’re focusing on “the work, the work, the work”. We’re excited about launching a body of work that cracks the code to global advertising, in maintaining edge and positive standout, while connecting with people across borders, irrespective of geography, culture, and language. We’re looking forward to taking some fantastic brands to new heights.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

Ben: The economic climate has had a huge impact on the business, as budgets and resources have been squeezed, and there’s an ever-greater expectation for senior people to be across every bit of business. To be profitable in this climate, we have to be bigger and bolder – both with the work we create and the business we go after.

Owen: The rise of AI has been a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity. Ideas always come first, so we see these tools as a partner to enhance human creativity and get to solutions faster.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

Owen and Ben: AI has completely transformed the way we work. All the strategists and creatives are incorporating our bespoke platforms as well as publicly-available tools in their day-to-day, which has revolutionised the way we research, create, and craft, enriching our strategic rigour and giving us more time for creative ideation – the stuff the machine can’t do… yet.

What one change would you most like to see change in the ad industry next year?

Owen: I’d like to see people become more tolerant for the vulnerable act of creativity. People have been so quick to judge this year, jumping to pile on when things didn’t quote go to planned, but love or hate a particular campaign, we should show the work – and the people who created it – more respect.

Katy: Just stop being bamboozled. It’s a distraction. We need to do what we do best which is create bloody great work.