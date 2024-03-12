National Highways addresses close following and middle lane hogging

To motivate this audience to change their ways, FCB London and National Highways have created the ‘Little Changes Change Everything’ campaign, which focuses on why simply keeping left unless overtaking and obeying the two second rule will not only make their own journeys better, but the motorway as a whole a safer and calmer place to drive.

At its core is a 30-second film telling the story of one inconsiderate driver, Darren, and how he can start enjoying his motorway journeys by adopting these new driving habits. Without much effort, Darren's driving experience is transformed from a dull and slightly tense experience to a sunny and cheerful one. Once he feels more comfortable on the road, he's inspired to flex his vocal chords and sing along with his car radio, belting out Linda Lyndell's 1968 classic, "What a Man", as he enjoys a more pleasurable, safer drive to his destination.

FCB London’s OOH work also features drivers in their cars enjoying the transformation in journey quality as they keep left and maintain a safe distance. Graphical illustrations of cheerful sunshine and spring flowers are used to reflect the campaign’s message of the positive transformation that considerate driving can bring to the road.