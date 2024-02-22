Home Office asks public to 'Stop! Think Fraud'

Fraud accounts for around 40 per cent of all crime in England and Wales, with an estimated 3.2 million offences each year. The latest data from the Crime Survey of England and Wales shows it has reduced by 13 per cent over the past year. The estimated cost of fraud to society is £6.8 billion in England and Wales.

Fraud has also more than doubled in Scotland over the past nine years and reports spiked in Northern Ireland during the pandemic, with a decline now being observed.

The evidence led campaign draws on the expertise of leading counter-fraud experts and includes an online fraud hub which will provide concise, simple to follow advice. It will also signpost victims to relevant organisations for further advice and support.

The 40-second campaign film shot by FCB London, will run on television nationwide. It uses examples of scams most of us will recognise ‘a call from your bank to secure your account; a text demanding a customs fee is paid on a parcel we don’t remember ordering – and highlights just how disarming and intrusive fraudsters can be, by having characters pop out of nowhere and deliver their messages in odd, slightly stilted speech.

The tension builds throughout, reflecting how Fraudsters work hard to push you into a ‘hot mindset’ where you are more likely to click on link, send your details or move money.

Despite the cacophony of noise and increased pressure, the protagonist takes a moment to Stop! (and)Think Fraud, demonstrating the importance of reconsidering or double-checking as a preventative measure.

The TV campaign, along with social media and radio activity, will run for six weeks. There are also OOH executions, which depict victims of fraud at the moment they were scammed. They use bold portraits, with colourful art direction and costumes, while graphic overlays tell the stories of specific frauds and how they occur.