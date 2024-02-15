National Highways asks drivers to ‘Lend a Paw’ in anti-litter campaign

In the first wave of a three-year drive to raise awareness of the impact of littering on the road networks, National Highways’ new campaign presents it as socially unacceptable behaviour and invites drivers to 'Lend a Paw' and change their ways. Even chucking an apple core out of the window can cause harm by attracting animals to the side of the road and putting them at risk from passing vehicles.

Aimed at families, young drivers and commercial drivers, FCB London’s arresting images highlight the impact of litter while explaining the easy ways to improve the roadside environment for everyone. The campaign encourages people to dispose of their waste at their destination or a motorway service area.

National Highways and FCB London are working with Keep Britain Tidy and other national organisations to make the work as impactful as possible over the full length of the campaign.