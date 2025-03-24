What Fires The Thoughts of FCB's Laura Pirkis

Westminster

My first job in communications was at a company founded by Mark Penn, Bill Clinton’s campaign manager. And I’m sure there was a fork in the road where I turned left into advertising rather than right into politics (no political pun intended!). Political campaigning remains the itch I haven’t scratched so I’m still endlessly fascinated, surprised, and captivated by the political goings on in the UK and globally.

Love them or hate them, politicians are perfect case studies for the power of communications. I get my fix through the weekly opportunity to hear from master spin doctor Alastair Campbell on The Rest is Politics, my guilty pleasure of listening to LBC call-ins for timely finger on the nation’s pulse readings, and in dinner table debates with friends and family members.