Brain Food
What Fires The Thoughts of FCB's Laura Pirkis
The agency's head of strategy shares three influences that help to keep her cognitively acute
24 March 2025
In the latest installment of Brain Food, exploring the influences of various strategy chiefs from across the UK, FCB London's head of strategy, Laura Pirkis shares her regular influences.
Westminster
My first job in communications was at a company founded by Mark Penn, Bill Clinton’s campaign manager. And I’m sure there was a fork in the road where I turned left into advertising rather than right into politics (no political pun intended!). Political campaigning remains the itch I haven’t scratched so I’m still endlessly fascinated, surprised, and captivated by the political goings on in the UK and globally.
Love them or hate them, politicians are perfect case studies for the power of communications. I get my fix through the weekly opportunity to hear from master spin doctor Alastair Campbell on The Rest is Politics, my guilty pleasure of listening to LBC call-ins for timely finger on the nation’s pulse readings, and in dinner table debates with friends and family members.
Sports Documentary Series
“Last Chance U”, “Tour de France: Unchained”, “Game of Throws”, “Quarterback”… I’m yet to meet a sports documentary I don’t like. Since the genre was born, I’ve learned the rules of polo, come to appreciate the complex team dynamics in Formula 1, and been awestruck by the relentless commitment required for cheerleading.
I should at this point caveat that I have never watched an entire Formula 1 race, or indeed, a full NFL game. And my standing back handspring leaves a lot to be desired. But that doesn’t matter. What these series uncover is the human experience in all its irrational, irrepressible, and irreverent glory. It reminds me that people are more complex, surprising, and driven than we can imagine. Sure, we’re not all professional athletes, but we all have deep-seated motivations, nemeses, and obstacles. It’s these that drive our behaviour and decision-making, and the chance to observe these in all their vivid glory will never not be fascinating and inspiring to me.
The School Gates
My spirit animal is a meerkat. Highly sociable, interested (verging on nosey), but hopefully not quite as smelly. My meerkat tendencies come out in full force as I approach the school gates for those pick-ups and drop-offs, I carve out time to protect. My eyes peeled for an unsuspecting parent to have a chat with.
As well as keeping me informed of the various school events and activities I’m always grappling to keep on top of, these conversations are also a vital grounding ahead of each day immersed in our industry. It’s the chance for some rough and ready research, a read on what issues/campaigns have made it out of the advertising bubble, but most importantly, a joyful opportunity to trade stories and observe the weird and wonderful minds of children, the true bastions of creativity in this world.