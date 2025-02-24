Škoda Finds Inspiration In Curiosity
Created by FCB London, the campaign marks the launch of its first electric SUV in style
24 February 2025
Škoda is launching its first electric compact SUV, Elroq, with a global campaign highlighting how curiosity can lead to inspiration.
“Be more Elroq”, created by FCB London, centres around the idea that everything in the world – including chipmunks, clouds and raccoons – can be a source of inspiration if you’re curious enough.
The 45-second hero film opens on a chipmunk sitting surrounded by nuts in a completely stripped-back, green world. The narrator embarks on his mission to share curious facts with the audience by explaining that chipmunks can fit up to 12 nuts in their mouths at the same time. The focus then shifts to two raccoons, as the voiceover explains that raccoons can see in the dark without blinding other raccoons. Next up is a hummingbird that can drink a flower’s nectar quicker than the narrator can finish his sentence.
These curious facts are metaphors that each represent a feature of the Elroq – quick battery charge, surprising storage space, and LED Matrix headlights. The film ends with an Elroq car driving out in the real world with the tagline “Be more Elroq”.
Five 20-second films feature five different curious facts, including the chipmunk, raccoons and hummingbird. In addition, one film tells the viewer that clouds can travel for hundreds of kilometres without getting tired, and another sees a snowdrop emerging from the frozen ground by producing heat.
The campaign will run across TV, print, digital, social and out-of-home globally.
Meredith Kelly, Head of Global Marketing at Škoda, comments: “We’re proud to launch our first electric compact SUV with creative that celebrates the Elroq’s high specifications, smooth movements and technical prowess. As well as highlighting the features of the car, FCB London has captured the innovation and curiosity at the heart of the Škoda brand, which enables us to enjoy the world around us all the more.”
Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer at FCB London, says: “With the Elroq launch for Škoda, we wanted to crack open the category and do something genuinely fresh. That's where these curious metaphors come in. They're not just showing you what the Elroq can do, but what Škoda is – a brand with a bold, joyful spirit.”
Credits
Chief Creative Officer Owen Lee
Creative Lead Gio Greco
Creative lead and Head of Art Jack Walker
Chief Strategy Officer Ben Jaffe
Design Director Becci Salmon
Managing Partner Joe Pirrie
Global Business Director Kelly St Lawrence
Account Director Phoebe Newman
Senior Account Manager Mason Cooksley
Director of Production Nikki Chapman
Senior Creative Producer Rachael Clarke
Director/ Production Co Dom and Nic, Outsider
Producer John Madsen
The Mill
Creative Directors Ted Harrison and Dec Andrews
Executive Producer Thomas Cole
Producer Chris Preston Barnes
Shoot Supervisor Ted Harrison
VFX Supervisor (2D) Declan Andrews
VFX Supervisor (3D) Ted Harrison
Comp artist Davide Metti, Leah Ayinde, Mithun Alex, Vipin Tripathi, Jane Williams
3D Lighting Anthony Bloor, Elia Goettlicher, Giacomo Cavalletti, Jack Enever, Kiril Mirkov
FX Lead Arnau Gilabert
FX artist Luke Dadley
Animation Director David Bryan
Animation artist Clementine Supiot, Mack Knights, George Rigby
Head of Rigging Maximillian Mallmann
Rigging artist Paolo Ceresa
Asset Lead Silvia Bartoli
Asset artist Jean Grandgirard
Colour artist Maruf Khan
DOP Jann Doeppert
Editor Ed Cheeseman, Final Cut
Music Supervision and Composition 12 Decibels
Sound Design Mark Hellaby, 750mph
VO casting 750mph
Executive Producer Thomas Cole
Senior producer Chris Preston-Barnes
VFX Supervisor (3D) Ted Harrison
VFX Supervisor (2D) Declan Andrews
DFX Supervisor Vivek Tekale
Animation Director David Bryan
Colourist Maruf Khan