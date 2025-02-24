Škoda Finds Inspiration In Curiosity

Škoda is launching its first electric compact SUV, Elroq, with a global campaign highlighting how curiosity can lead to inspiration.

“Be more Elroq”, created by FCB London, centres around the idea that everything in the world – including chipmunks, clouds and raccoons – can be a source of inspiration if you’re curious enough.

The 45-second hero film opens on a chipmunk sitting surrounded by nuts in a completely stripped-back, green world. The narrator embarks on his mission to share curious facts with the audience by explaining that chipmunks can fit up to 12 nuts in their mouths at the same time. The focus then shifts to two raccoons, as the voiceover explains that raccoons can see in the dark without blinding other raccoons. Next up is a hummingbird that can drink a flower’s nectar quicker than the narrator can finish his sentence.