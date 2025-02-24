Image of a squirrel with a nut in its mouth

Škoda Finds Inspiration In Curiosity

Created by FCB London, the campaign marks the launch of its first electric SUV in style

By Creative Salon

24 February 2025

Škoda is launching its first electric compact SUV, Elroq, with a global campaign highlighting how curiosity can lead to inspiration.

“Be more Elroq”, created by FCB London, centres around the idea that everything in the world – including chipmunks, clouds and raccoons – can be a source of inspiration if you’re curious enough.

The 45-second hero film opens on a chipmunk sitting surrounded by nuts in a completely stripped-back, green world. The narrator embarks on his mission to share curious facts with the audience by explaining that chipmunks can fit up to 12 nuts in their mouths at the same time. The focus then shifts to two raccoons, as the voiceover explains that raccoons can see in the dark without blinding other raccoons. Next up is a hummingbird that can drink a flower’s nectar quicker than the narrator can finish his sentence.

These curious facts are metaphors that each represent a feature of the Elroq – quick battery charge, surprising storage space, and LED Matrix headlights. The film ends with an Elroq car driving out in the real world with the tagline “Be more Elroq”.

Five 20-second films feature five different curious facts, including the chipmunk, raccoons and hummingbird. In addition, one film tells the viewer that clouds can travel for hundreds of kilometres without getting tired, and another sees a snowdrop emerging from the frozen ground by producing heat.

The campaign will run across TV, print, digital, social and out-of-home globally.

Meredith Kelly, Head of Global Marketing at Škoda, comments: “We’re proud to launch our first electric compact SUV with creative that celebrates the Elroq’s high specifications, smooth movements and technical prowess. As well as highlighting the features of the car, FCB London has captured the innovation and curiosity at the heart of the Škoda brand, which enables us to enjoy the world around us all the more.”

Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer at FCB London, says: “With the Elroq launch for Škoda, we wanted to crack open the category and do something genuinely fresh. That's where these curious metaphors come in. They're not just showing you what the Elroq can do, but what Škoda is – a brand with a bold, joyful spirit.”

Credits 

Chief Creative Officer Owen Lee 

Creative Lead Gio Greco 

Creative lead and Head of Art Jack Walker 

Chief Strategy Officer Ben Jaffe 

Design Director Becci Salmon 

Managing Partner Joe Pirrie 

Global Business Director Kelly St Lawrence 

Account Director Phoebe Newman 

Senior Account Manager  Mason Cooksley 

Director of Production  Nikki Chapman 

Senior Creative Producer Rachael Clarke 

 

Director/ Production Co Dom and Nic, Outsider 

Producer John Madsen 

 

The Mill 

Creative Directors Ted Harrison and Dec Andrews 

Executive Producer Thomas Cole 

Producer Chris Preston Barnes 

Shoot Supervisor Ted Harrison 

VFX Supervisor (2D) Declan Andrews 

VFX Supervisor (3D) Ted Harrison 

Comp artist Davide Metti, Leah Ayinde, Mithun Alex, Vipin Tripathi, Jane Williams 

3D Lighting Anthony Bloor, Elia Goettlicher, Giacomo Cavalletti, Jack Enever, Kiril Mirkov 

FX Lead Arnau Gilabert 

FX artist Luke Dadley 

Animation Director David Bryan 

Animation artist Clementine Supiot, Mack Knights, George Rigby 

Head of Rigging Maximillian Mallmann 

Rigging artist Paolo Ceresa 

Asset Lead Silvia Bartoli 

Asset artist Jean Grandgirard 

Colour artist Maruf Khan 

DOP Jann Doeppert 

Editor  Ed Cheeseman, Final Cut 

Music Supervision and Composition 12 Decibels 

Sound Design Mark Hellaby, 750mph   

VO casting  750mph   

Executive Producer Thomas Cole 

Senior producer  Chris Preston-Barnes 

VFX Supervisor (3D) Ted Harrison 

VFX Supervisor (2D) Declan Andrews 

DFX Supervisor Vivek Tekale 

Animation Director David Bryan 

Colourist Maruf Khan

