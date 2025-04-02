Hellmann's Promotes Sauce Swapping With Mayo Exchange

Claire Racklyeft, UKI Condiments Category Director, Unilever said, “Hellmann’s has always been the gold standard of mayonnaise—rich, creamy, and worth every dollop. But as fast food chains continue to place a higher price on mayo compared to ketchup, we’re simply responding to the market. With ketchup sachets handed out freely, it’s only fair that mayo lovers get their due! That’s why we’ve teamed up with No1 Currency to let people swap their free, unwanted ketchup for something truly premium. With 62 stores participating, we’re making sure everyone can enjoy their burger and fries with the mayo they love.”

The #MayoExchange is the latest bold move in Hellmann’s ongoing mission to champion great taste in every delicious bite. By transforming overlooked ketchup sachets into a product more meaningful to Brits everywhere, in partnership with the teams at No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation, the power of great taste is going back where it belongs—into the hands of the people, one creamy sachet at a time.

Simon Phillips, Managing Director at No1 Currency said, “Exchange bureaus have always been a place where people can come and bring things that are important to them and exchange it for even more valuable commodities. From gold and silver, through to currencies from around the world. Now for the first time, we are excited to be able to do this for sauces to! As mayo lovers ourselves, we’re here to bring equity to the condiment market in the UK and to give people free mayo at a price that we think is fair and based on market price – more free ketchup.”

HOW TO TAKE PART:

Find your nearest participating No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation Bureau – keep an eye on @HellmannsUK for locations and updates.

Bring in your free unwanted ketchup sachets – any fast-food ketchup sachet will do!

Exchange for delicious creamy Hellmann’s mayo sachets – exchange rates are based on supply and demand after all, so with an abundance of ketchup freely given out, the initial trading rate will be every two ketchups for one in demand (and superior tasting!) Hellmann’s mayo sachet – exchange rates may fluctuate depending on demand and will be advertised daily via @HellmannsUK social channels and currency boards in store.

Join the Mayo Exchange today and show the world how you're standing up for condiment justice! Trade up and share with @HellmannsUK with #MayoExchange—because great mayo shouldn’t cost extra!