Tesco Mobile Reminds Audiences To 'Call Mum'

Tesco Mobile believes that it pays to be connected, and while that includes being connected to all the wider benefits of being a Tesco Mobile customer, it also pays to be connected to each other. Even if you donʼt celebrate Motherʼs Day, this campaign is a reminder that a simple call to your Mum is enough.

Gen Gransden and Selma Ahmed, Creative Directors at BBH said: “Yeah you could send your mum a card but a conversation means so much more – this is a nice little reminder to pick up the phoneˮ

Last year, Tesco Mobile launched its new creative platform ‘It pays to be connectedʼ, also created by BBH London which highlighted the many ways it pays to be connected to the Tesco Mobile community.

