Tesco Mobile Reminds Audiences To 'Call Mum'

The OOH work by BBH London celebrates staying connected this upcoming Mother's Day

By Creative Salon

28 March 2025

With Mothering Sunday around the corner, Tesco Mobile is delivering a helpful reminder for people to call their mum as part of a national OOH campaign from BBH London.

The campaign makes Motherʼs Day more inclusive by representing the nuances in language used by different communities across the country. The campaign will be running throughout the UK with targeted executions based on the popular terms for ‘Mumʼ in the specific locations. These include Mum, Ummi, Ma, Mam, Maw, Maa, Ammi, Mā, Mom and Mama. Media buying and planning was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Tesco Mobile believes that it pays to be connected, and while that includes being connected to all the wider benefits of being a Tesco Mobile customer, it also pays to be connected to each other. Even if you donʼt celebrate Motherʼs Day, this campaign is a reminder that a simple call to your Mum is enough.

Gen Gransden and Selma Ahmed, Creative Directors at BBH said: “Yeah you could send your mum a card but a conversation means so much more – this is a nice little reminder to pick up the phoneˮ

Last year, Tesco Mobile launched its new creative platform ‘It pays to be connectedʼ, also created by BBH London which highlighted the many ways it pays to be connected to the Tesco Mobile community.

Credits:

Campaign title: Call Mum

Advertising agency: BBH London
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães Creative Directors: Genevieve Gransden & Selma Ahmed Senior Creatives: Camila Gurgel & Ieva Paulina
Designer: Adam Buckland
Strategy Director: Hannah Slapper

Business Lead: Sarah Rodrigues
Senior Account Director: Keren Moss Account Manager: Madeleine McCarthy Agency print producer: Rachel Clarke
BBH studio: Toni Polain/Jon Ralfs/Paul Floyd

Business Director (EssenceMediacom): Lauren McGurran

Senior Associate Director (EssenceMediacom): Nicola Evans

Account Director (EssenceMediacom): Sophie Williams

Marketing Director (Tesco Mobile) - Emma Herridge

Campaigns Lead (Tesco Mobile): Zea Westwick

Campaign Manager (Tesco Mobile): Shadyn Nikzad

