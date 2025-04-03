Arla Promotes Its Cheeses As 'Mildly Glorious'

Advertising agency Grey London launches ‘Mildly Glorious’, an integrated campaign for multinational dairy cooperative, Arla. The campaign aims to drive awareness of its international cheese brand in three key markets - Greece, Spain, and Poland – through a distinctive positioning that showcases Arla cheeses as the antidote to food dullness.

Arla’s cheeses (havarti, cream cheese and mozzarella) often compete with local cheeses in these markets, against - for example - feta in Greece and manchego in Spain. To strengthen Arla’s brand and establish credibility with everyday shoppers, Grey London was tasked with creating a campaign that would unify the various product brands and create cut through in saturated markets.

Through qualitative polling of cheese eaters, Grey London discovered respondents often found their day-to-day meals boring. This insight inspired the campaign creative, ‘Mildly glorious’, which showcases how Arla can turn a dull meal into a ‘mildly glorious’ one.