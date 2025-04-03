Arla Promotes Its Cheeses As 'Mildly Glorious'
Created by Grey London, the ad witnesses a surprising moment between a boy and his girlfriend's father while making breakfast
03 April 2025
Advertising agency Grey London launches ‘Mildly Glorious’, an integrated campaign for multinational dairy cooperative, Arla. The campaign aims to drive awareness of its international cheese brand in three key markets - Greece, Spain, and Poland – through a distinctive positioning that showcases Arla cheeses as the antidote to food dullness.
Arla’s cheeses (havarti, cream cheese and mozzarella) often compete with local cheeses in these markets, against - for example - feta in Greece and manchego in Spain. To strengthen Arla’s brand and establish credibility with everyday shoppers, Grey London was tasked with creating a campaign that would unify the various product brands and create cut through in saturated markets.
Through qualitative polling of cheese eaters, Grey London discovered respondents often found their day-to-day meals boring. This insight inspired the campaign creative, ‘Mildly glorious’, which showcases how Arla can turn a dull meal into a ‘mildly glorious’ one.
Told through emotive stories, and striking before and afters, the Mildly Glorious campaign show’s how Arla cheese’s accessible and loved by all mild and creamy taste profile can help elevate an ordinary meal into a ‘mildly glorious’ one. Because sometimes all you need to elevate a simple, routine meal – or a simple, family moment – is a spread or a slice or sprinkle of Arla cheese.
Media goes live today and includes OOH, social and shoppers’ assets as well as 1 x 30” TV spots highlighting Arla cream cheese.
Sue Huebner, International Category Director, Arla Foods, comments: ‘Creating cut-through in Greece, Spain, and Poland has been an ongoing challenge for us. It was great working with Grey London on this campaign to unify our cheese brands through one salient message - making a dull meal into a mildly glorious one.’
Jonny Tennant-Price, Managing Director, Grey London adds: ‘We really enjoyed working on this campaign for Arla. Through insightful research, we pinpointed a powerful positioning that would truly connect with target audiences, allowing Arla cheeses to shine and stand out in a competitive market.’
Credits:
Strategy
· Jonathan Lee – Global Chief Strategy Officer
· Asad Shaykh – Head of Strategy
· Thomas Bunnell – Planning Director
· David Toussaint – Global Head of Strategy
· Zoë Kessler – Strategist
Creative and Design
· Sam Haynes – Creative Director
· John Gibson – Creative Director
· Ben Lambert – Senior Creative
· Alex Mawby - Senior Creative
· Chris Chapman – Head of Design
· Stefan Klasener – Senior Designer & Head of 3D
· Kit Suman – Senior Motion Designer
· Matt Sankey – Artworker
Production
· Maxine Hose – Head of Production
· Michelle Kasper – Senior Integrated Producer
· Immy Lodewyke – Producer
· Melissa Beeson – Senior Business Affairs Manager
· new-land - Production Company
· Laerke Herthoni - Director
· Time Based Arts - Post-house
· RASCAL - Sound & Composition
· Lizzie Mayson – Photographer. At Collective.
Account Leadership
· Jonny Tennant-Price – Managing Director
· Harriette Hanson – Business Director
· Gabriella Pereira – Senior Project Manager
· Maddy Wood – Account Manager
· Zara Haq – Account Manager