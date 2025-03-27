DREAMIES Treats Have Cats Going To Extremes

This campaign is created by adam&eveDDB London, with media partners Essence Mediacom, Jack Agency/Build Hollywood, Blow Up Outdoor/PKS Media Solutions and Group M OOH. Consumer PR is handled by Cirkle.

The OOH activity is supported by a social and influencer campaign, featuring key MARS brand ambassadors including Chris Hall and Benedict Townsend.

The new campaign cements DREAMIES™ treats, which 95% of cats find irresistible, as the ultimate reward for cats in people’s minds.

Hala Sinno, DREAMIES™ European Brand Director, MARS said: "We're thrilled to introduce this exciting new campaign for DREAMIES™ Treats, inspired by the simple truth that cats will do anything for our irresistibly tasty treats! Our goal is to celebrate what makes cats so special—highlighting their intelligence, persistence, agility, and cunning—traits that remind us of just how much more fun life is with them around."

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers at adam&eveDDB London, said: “Cats can be cool, calm and collected, but place a pack of DREAMIES™ treats near them and it’s a completely different story. These special builds show the cunning and creative lengths our feline friends will go to in a bid to get their paws on the product.”

Credits:

Client: MARS

Brand: DREAMIES TM

Project/Campaign Name: Ad Attack

Client names and Job Titles:

Deborah Chapple - TEMPTATIONS™/DREAMIES™ Global Brand Director

Mariana Coronel - Care &Treats Business Unit Director

Hala Sinno - DREAMIES™ European Brand Director

Hannah Screeton - DREAMIES™ European Brand Manager

Laura Vallance - Senior Corporate Affairs Manager

Aoife O’Neill - UK Social Media & Influencer Marketing Manager

Emily Sanderson - UK Ireland & Nordics Media Head

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Creative:

Zoe Nash – Creative

Sali Horsey – Creative

Ben Stilitz – Creative Director

Colin Booth – Creative Director

Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officer

Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer

Production:

Olly Ravaux – Producer

Planning:

Nick Hirst – Executive Strategy Director (OMC)

Roisin Mulroney – Planning Director

Jack Gilbert – Senior Planner

Lucy Wilson - Planner

Chief Executive Officer:

Miranda Hipwell

Account Management:

Charlotte Cook – Managing Partner

Loella Collier – Business Director and Account Management Development Director

Alexandra Burchett – Account Director

Natasha Custis – Account Manager

Project Management:

Charmaine Balay – Senior Project Manager

Design: Carl Warren

Legal:

Tom Campbell – Senior Legal Counsel

Candice MacLeod – General Legal Counsel

Media Agency and Site Production:

Jack Agency/Build Hollywood

Blow Up Outdoor/PKS Media Solutions

Group M OOH (Active) – Sam O’Connell

lya Safronov - Essence Mediacom, Europe Deployment Lead

Eloise Huntingford - Essence Mediacom, Pet Nutrition Global Lead

Claire Wright - Essence Mediacom, UK OOH Director

Nicola Rust - Essence Mediacom, UK OOH Director

Consumer PR: Cirkle

Chloe Tamsin – Account manager

Laura Bates – Associate Director

Trade PR: Persuasion

Social & Influencer Agency: Brainlabs

Annalie Coia – Brainlabs - Director, Influencer Marketing

Ally Francis – Brainlabs - Senior Manager, Influencer Marketing

Bea Lofthouse – Brainlabs - Associate, Influencer Marketing

Organic TikTok agency: Passionfruit

Ben Steele – TikTok Strategist