DREAMIES Treats Have Cats Going To Extremes
'Ad Attack' sees fibreglass felines surrounding the OOH poster, eager to get their paws on treats
27 March 2025
No pack of DREAMIES™ treats are safe as hundreds of cats claw across billboards as part of a new out of home (OOH) and social campaign, showing the lengths cats will go to get their paws on the irresistible treats.
London streets, including Kingsland Road and Shoreditch's Quaker Street, are under attack by gangs of hungry cats, scaling buildings in a bid to reach the giant DREAMIES™ pack on the posters.
The special build ‘Ad Attack’ sites feature unmissable 3D models of moggies taking over the locations by climbing drainpipes, stalking rooftops and hanging off billboards. The hand-painted fibreglass felines were created using 3D renders based on poses of real cats looking for DREAMIES™ treats.
1/2
2/2
This campaign is created by adam&eveDDB London, with media partners Essence Mediacom, Jack Agency/Build Hollywood, Blow Up Outdoor/PKS Media Solutions and Group M OOH. Consumer PR is handled by Cirkle.
The OOH activity is supported by a social and influencer campaign, featuring key MARS brand ambassadors including Chris Hall and Benedict Townsend.
The new campaign cements DREAMIES™ treats, which 95% of cats find irresistible, as the ultimate reward for cats in people’s minds.
Hala Sinno, DREAMIES™ European Brand Director, MARS said: "We're thrilled to introduce this exciting new campaign for DREAMIES™ Treats, inspired by the simple truth that cats will do anything for our irresistibly tasty treats! Our goal is to celebrate what makes cats so special—highlighting their intelligence, persistence, agility, and cunning—traits that remind us of just how much more fun life is with them around."
Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers at adam&eveDDB London, said: “Cats can be cool, calm and collected, but place a pack of DREAMIES™ treats near them and it’s a completely different story. These special builds show the cunning and creative lengths our feline friends will go to in a bid to get their paws on the product.”
Credits:
Client: MARS
Brand: DREAMIES TM
Project/Campaign Name: Ad Attack
Client names and Job Titles:
Deborah Chapple - TEMPTATIONS™/DREAMIES™ Global Brand Director
Mariana Coronel - Care &Treats Business Unit Director
Hala Sinno - DREAMIES™ European Brand Director
Hannah Screeton - DREAMIES™ European Brand Manager
Laura Vallance - Senior Corporate Affairs Manager
Aoife O’Neill - UK Social Media & Influencer Marketing Manager
Emily Sanderson - UK Ireland & Nordics Media Head
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creative:
Zoe Nash – Creative
Sali Horsey – Creative
Ben Stilitz – Creative Director
Colin Booth – Creative Director
Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officer
Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer
Production:
Olly Ravaux – Producer
Planning:
Nick Hirst – Executive Strategy Director (OMC)
Roisin Mulroney – Planning Director
Jack Gilbert – Senior Planner
Lucy Wilson - Planner
Chief Executive Officer:
Miranda Hipwell
Account Management:
Charlotte Cook – Managing Partner
Loella Collier – Business Director and Account Management Development Director
Alexandra Burchett – Account Director
Natasha Custis – Account Manager
Project Management:
Charmaine Balay – Senior Project Manager
Design: Carl Warren
Legal:
Tom Campbell – Senior Legal Counsel
Candice MacLeod – General Legal Counsel
Media Agency and Site Production:
Jack Agency/Build Hollywood
Blow Up Outdoor/PKS Media Solutions
Group M OOH (Active) – Sam O’Connell
lya Safronov - Essence Mediacom, Europe Deployment Lead
Eloise Huntingford - Essence Mediacom, Pet Nutrition Global Lead
Claire Wright - Essence Mediacom, UK OOH Director
Nicola Rust - Essence Mediacom, UK OOH Director
Consumer PR: Cirkle
Chloe Tamsin – Account manager
Laura Bates – Associate Director
Trade PR: Persuasion
Social & Influencer Agency: Brainlabs
Annalie Coia – Brainlabs - Director, Influencer Marketing
Ally Francis – Brainlabs - Senior Manager, Influencer Marketing
Bea Lofthouse – Brainlabs - Associate, Influencer Marketing
Organic TikTok agency: Passionfruit
Ben Steele – TikTok Strategist