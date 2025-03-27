Coca-Cola's Iconic 'Share A Coke' Returns

Islam ElDessouky, Global VP, Creative at Coca-Cola says, ‘The iconic 'Share a Coke' is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect. It’s not just about likes and shares – we're talking real-world moments, amplified. Get ready for a whole new level of sharing with fresh experiences and ways to spark joy with your crew. We’re bringing new channels and experiences to this campaign to help people uplift friendships through real-life everyday moments.’

To celebrate the relaunch, Coca-Cola has created Share a Coke Memory Maker, an innovative digital experience that allows users to create fun, unique and personalised videos, using their own content.

The campaign embodies Coca-Cola's "Real Magic" philosophy, highlighting joy and connection when people come together. It's an invitation to move beyond the digital ether and create enduring shares with those who matter most online and in real life.

The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML, supported by Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom and Subvrsive.