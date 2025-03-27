Coca-Cola's Iconic 'Share A Coke' Returns
The campaign, developed by WPP Open X, is refreshed for a new generation
27 March 2025
Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary "Share a Coke" campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection. The first-of-its-kind campaign, which sparked a global phenomenon by swapping iconic Coca-Cola logos for personalised names, returns with an even greater focus on shareability and customisation, reflecting Gen Z's desire for authentic experiences.
In a world dominated by digital interactions, "Share a Coke" offers a tangible way to celebrate friendships and cross-cultural connections. The brand’s unique customisation platform offers even more names to choose from and the ability to add your own personal touch. If you can’t find your name in store, scan the QR code (on can), which will take you to the “Share a Coke” digital hub.
The relaunch looks to empower individuals to share personalised Coca-Cola cans as an expression of appreciation for a friend, loved one, or colleague, reminding us that all it takes to spark a connection is the simple act of sharing. By seamlessly integrating digital experiences and personalised moments, Coca-Cola is not only refreshing this iconic brand experience but also setting a new standard for how brands can meaningfully engage with their audiences to build lasting brand love.
As digital natives, Gen Z welcomes sharing online, and social media can be a real tool to help foster connections. 56% of Gen Z have friends they’ve only met online and have never met in person, thanks to their comfort with online methods of meeting and connecting with new people*. However, these interactions can feel momentary, and the appetite remains for connections that uplift friendships and build lasting memories.
1/2
2/2
Islam ElDessouky, Global VP, Creative at Coca-Cola says, ‘The iconic 'Share a Coke' is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect. It’s not just about likes and shares – we're talking real-world moments, amplified. Get ready for a whole new level of sharing with fresh experiences and ways to spark joy with your crew. We’re bringing new channels and experiences to this campaign to help people uplift friendships through real-life everyday moments.’
To celebrate the relaunch, Coca-Cola has created Share a Coke Memory Maker, an innovative digital experience that allows users to create fun, unique and personalised videos, using their own content.
The campaign embodies Coca-Cola's "Real Magic" philosophy, highlighting joy and connection when people come together. It's an invitation to move beyond the digital ether and create enduring shares with those who matter most online and in real life.
The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML, supported by Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom and Subvrsive.