Tanqueray No. Ten Experiments With The ‘Cocktail of Dreams'

Following this first successful experiment, consumers will be able to discover the ‘cocktails crafted in a dream’ online, followed by live tastings during Milan Design Week in Italy and SP-Arte in Brazil this April. An exclusive documentary, showcasing the steps of the experiment, will also premiere online and across social media channels.

Commented Marco Bezerra, Executive Creative Director at VML UK - “Developing this campaign was a true creative cocktail - the team collaborated with psychotherapists, neuroscientists, mixologists, chefs, actors, and stylists — all to create something that had never been done before. We didn’t know what to expect, but the results were incredible, transforming not only our dreams but providing a unique experience in our waking lives".

The three extraordinary ‘Dreamers’ were selected for their deep connection with food, fashion, design and creativity: food influencer and storyteller Sam Ways (UK); design and style expert Federica Gervasoni (Italy); and multi-talented journalist, artist, and model Thai De Melo (Brazil). Each partnered with one of the No. TEN Tastemakers - Tiffanie Barriere (The Drinking Coach, US), Matteo Di Ienno (Co-Founder of Fermenthinks, Italy), and Giulia Cuccurullo (Head Bartender at Artesian, The Langham, UK).

Tasty and original in equal measure, the participants’ flavour profiles show that there are myriad ways to get creative with cocktail-making. Sam Way’s dreams created Cordial Conversation; a mysterious, multi-layered cocktail interpreted by Tiffanie Barriere. Federica Gervasoni’s subconscious appetite for voluptuous flavour inspired Dusk Delusion by Matteo di Ienno, a surreal and vegan blend of contrast. Thai de Melo’s dreams shaped Essence Whisper by Giulia Cuccurollo, a refined martini.

Tiffanie Barriere, Tanqueray No. TEN Tastemaker, said, “The outcome gave me lots of perspective on creative minds and intuition. As for my own creativity, I've always focused on the person - their style, voice tone, and body language. Sam’s data analysis was directly opposed, shifting my focus to the message the drink needed to convey: Clean, balanced, cold and layered.”

"The results were nothing short of spectacular," shares Amabile Guglielmino-Brady, Diageo’s Global Head of Content, Culture, Connection & Media for Gins. "By delving into the subconscious, we unearthed flavour profiles beyond participants’ usual awareness—hidden cravings for ingredients and cocktail combinations they had never imagined. The relaxation state became a gateway to untapped sensory desires, and our Tastemakers rose to the challenge, transforming these revelations into cocktails that redefined cocktail artistry.”

Patricia Borges, Diageo’s Global Gins & Rums Director "By fusing artistic mixology with cutting-edge neuroscience technology, Tanqueray is pioneering a world where drinks are no longer just consumed, they’re experienced on a deeply personal level. Unlocking the subconscious allows us to create bespoke, dream-inspired cocktails that reshape how people connect, celebrate, and engage with the drinks industry. "

Cocktail of Dreams launches globally, on the same day, in UK, Italy and Brazil across social and with the support of prominent media partner, Condé Nast. From Tuesday 2nd April, consumers will be able to find these recipes and how they were created in detail on the Tanqueray website, as well as the opportunity to discover their Dream cocktail, challenging their own perception of flavour on the Cocktail of Dreams website.