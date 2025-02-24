Why delulu might just be the solulu

Why would anyone want to engage in a terrifying or entrapping reality? That would be unpleasant and irrational. Hence stress, or dissatisfaction can lead individuals to turn to old coping mechanisms like drink, drugs, prayer or exercise to gain a sense of escapism or control.

These self-soothing behaviours can occur on a group level too: collective anxiety has led Gen Z to embrace all things ‘woo woo’, from manifesting to crystals as a form of escapism. But they are also taking control by engaging in more analogue activities such as travelling for restorative solitude retreats.

Distilling these trends, VML’s latest Future 100 report, now in its 11th year, reveals how this dichotomy between seeking out the fantastical and searching for ways to stay level-headed could shape consumer spending in the year ahead.

The report sets out 100 trends, delving into everything from culture to business’s capacity for innovation, and endeavours to make sense of these strange times. At the heart of it is both a love and a fear of innovation – many are scared AI will take their jobs, but others can’t wait for it to remove the drudgery of admin tasks. This spills into people’s everyday lives: some 88 per cent wish life could be simpler at times; there is also a boom in people searching for the extraordinary – 76 per cent believe that when something is magical it helps them escape the mundane.

Presenting the report to a room jam-packed with ad experts and marketers at Hijingo Bingo – itself an example of the millennial and Gen Z adoration for old habits with a twist – VML’s global director of intelligence, Marie Stafford, split the mammoth report into a set of key themes. Some proudly ‘delulu’ panellists and an allegedly age-defying collagen drink appeared along the way.