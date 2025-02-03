Media Trends and Predictions For 2025: Retail Media, Social Video, Media Trust and More

John Lewis’ Langley, explains that the powerful allure to advertisers is that it can catch customers when they are either shopping to purchase or in consideration move, with an opportunity to build brand awareness and drive conversion.

“Retail media can work through the funnel, especially when utilising the physical environment. The best retail media should bring the best of both brands together to create engaging customer experiences,” he adds.

The space is expected to overtake AV (TV, BVOD, and CTV) and become the third-largest channel by the end of this year.

And in an era where trust is hard to come by, measurement and accountability in digital advertising will remain a focus for marketers who are under growing scrutiny to justify their budget spends and understand what worked, and what didn’t.

“Being very dependent on a complex measurement world, with MMM, Attribution models etc., retail media can offer a simpler closed loop directly between the media and the customer purchase, helping to better understand and optimise media spend over time,” says Langley.

Streaming getting smarter

TV remains the second largest media channel, with GroupM forecasting 3 per cent growth globally on last year’s total of $5.9 billion. Within that, streaming will continue to be the fastest growth channel, accounting for 30 per cent of TV ad revenue, while linear spend will continue to decline.

With Netflix and Amazon Prime making a success of the introduction of their ad tier subscription products, there is still plenty of innovation to come in that space, believes Mike Florence, global head of planning, Gravity Road.

“Netflix is ditching basic ads and bringing tech so sharp it feels like it knows you better than your ex. Ads will pop up at just the right moment – like when you're watching Emily In Paris and suddenly, a Renault ad makes you want to road trip through France,” he explains. “Amazon’s taking it further with ads that don’t just show products – they get you. AI will turn your scrolling into an art form, serving ads that feel custom-made for you, even before you know you need them.”

Meanwhile, Joe Smith, strategy partner at AMV BBDO, predicts that with a plethora of streaming platforms in play (Tubi, Pluto, ITV, BBC iPlayer, All4, etc.) with each fighting for audience attention, mergers will soon be on the cards. Until then, he thinks, there will be a lot of experimentation with different revenue models and pricing.

“Sport will also be a key battleground. Despite the farce of the Logan Paul v Mike Tyson fight on Netflix, the streamers know that sport is essential in bringing the live TV audience over to their platforms,” continues Smith.

Connected commerce, Social shopping and video remain on an upward trajectory

With the short-lived ban of TikTok in the US, competitors such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, X, Snap, and plenty of other emerging alternatives have been attempting to vie to be the next platform to potentially attract its user base. In the UK TikTok has amassed around 23 million users, making it the most used social media app in the country.

“Predicting anything relating to Elon Musk feels like a foolish exercise, or at least one that I’m ill-equipped for, but it would surprise me if many advertisers returned to X in 2025,” says Smith. “The platform is showing no signs of becoming a safer or more attractive environment for brands, but don’t expect millions of consumers to flock to Bluesky instead.”

While social media's inexorable growth is impossible ti ignore, for advertisers brand safety will also remain a major problem.

In 2023, mobile retail generated £92 billion in ad revenue with more than half (53 per cent) of the 55 million social media users in the UK shopping through social platforms. That will have risen last year.

Social retail has been predicted to make up 17 per cent of global e-commerce transactions and is expected to breach the $1 trillion mark by 2028.

According to TikTok, the social commerce market will be valued at £16 billion over the next three years. The platform found that more than half (56 per cent) of UK users have made a purchase directly through social media, either by clicking a link on shoppable content, or checking out directly within an app.

And as digital shopping matures, connected commerce is the focal point many agencies want to improve their offer across, with a growing demand from clients to cover each touchpoint - on and offline - of the purchasing funnel. Publicis Groupe's acquisition of Mars United Commerce last autumn was a major indication of that need.

"Publicis is uniquely positioned to help our clients understand both existing consumers and future prospects, and connect that knowledge at an individual level to the new media channels that work hardest for their business: Connected TV, Commerce and Creators. All of this, in clients’ own ecosystems, giving them control over their customer relationships and transparency in their investments and outcomes .," explained Publicis' group CEO Arthur Sadoun at the time.