Why Marketers Should Be Loud and Proud About Their Burgeoning AI Experiences

Right now, for marketers, conversations about artificial intelligence (AI) are inescapable. And with good reason.

The tech is leading the charge for the ever-evolving world of technology and its domino effect of importance on the advertising industry is certainly growing, where 70.6 per cent of marketers believe AI can outperform key human tasks. Thoughts on whether this growth will lead to real positive change are unanimous amongst marketers: it holds every power to do so, but people need to be open to its use and learn to adopt it into their workflow.

While still emerging as a tech proposition, it is still perhaps staggering the scale of workers who admit to using AI secretly out of fear over their boss finding out. Slack’s 2024 Workforce Index surveyed over 17,000 workers globally and found that just under half (48 per cent) of workers were uncomfortable admitting using AI platforms such as ChatGPT to their manager out of fear of being seen as less competent or lazy.

Speaking at LEAD 2025 in partnership with the Advertising Association, IBSA and the ASA, Simon Valcarcel, Virgin Media O2's (VMO2) marketing director, believes more needs to be done to remove the stigma behind using AI in the workplace. “That is such a poor way to innovate,” he says when discussing the culture of hiding its use. “At VMO2 what we do is create a really safe culture that really encourages the use of AI. In the marketing team, we have an AI lab that is designed to foster some of the experiments, whether it is in day-to-day use from a range of people that put different experiences,” he explains.

“Once we get something that's good and useful, we scale it to the team. The advantage is that everyone is going to generate much more growth than just a small pocket of people secretly using it because they worry about jobs, which is not so terrible.”

While having confidence in using AI is a sought after norm for the industry, it's also important that it is being used in ways that are effective.

Phil Warfield, marketing director at Cadbury Equity at Mondelez International, says AI has been profound in improving the effectiveness of work within the Mondelez brand. “What are those high volume jobs that suck up a lot of resource, time, etc... that can be done quicker, more efficiently? That's how [Cadbury] free up the time to reinvest in the craft with value-added jobs to be done.”

Warfield explains Cadbury’s work with AI allows its marketing team to tune into creativity and consider unique customer experiences. “We’re creating propriety consumer-facing tools which let us dial-up scale, personalisation and value for consumers.”