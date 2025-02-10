Why Brands Cause A Stir

Home to information processing, the cerebral cortex is located at the front of the brain and is responsible for high-functioning processes, from problem-solving to memory retention. Think of it as the striking of a match to create a fire.

When brands deliberately try to light that fire, they’re fighting against noise the industry already creates, elbowing for the top spot. And according to science, such actions are likely to ingrain themselves into a very important thing that helps decide whether something is liked or not: memory.

There’s three stages to processing a memory, according to Raphy March, managing director at Cowry Consulting, VCCP’s behavioural science consultancy firm: sensory memory, short-term memory and long-term memory.

Sensory memory relies on actually attracting attention in the first place; the short-term is grounded by making information feel important to audiences while long-term memory means if something is heard enough, repeated enough, seen enough, the brain encodes a message of recognition that can last a lifetime.

“Getting into the sensory memory is why so many brands go big on being a bit blunt or in your face because it helps to pause the habitual state that we're in and grab attention,” March explains. “The short-term is also important because this is where we see the balance between something that might have got our attention but becomes annoying.”

A key component to kicking the brain into gear is visual stimulation - something March argues is the most important way of capturing attention.

Researchers have long investigated the role of eye movements as an indicator of what consumers like, such as tracking eyeball movement when looking at banner ads as a measure of attention.

“Humans are visually oriented,” says Galloway. “Written language is only about 5,000 years old [...] We process visual information about 60,000 times faster than we do words. Researchers at MIT once estimated that the human brain can correctly identify an image in as little as 13 milliseconds.”

March agrees, suggesting that brands often need to do a lot more to try and capture attention - making it no surprise that purposely annoying audiences is a popular tactic by some advertisers. “50 per cent of our cortex is dedicated to visual processing. So although what we're saying is really important, how we actually communicate that information is just as important. If you compare vision to your other senses, they've got about 10 per cent of your cortex dedicated to it.”

A good example of this, she cites, is Honda’s 2013 ‘Keep Up’ TV spot. The ad challenges audiences to keep up with the increasing speed of text flying across the screen. It’s disruptive in nature – tuning in halfway through is indeed annoying, but there’s an appeal to want to take part, start it from the beginning and play along. And it’s this ability to keep people’s attention that makes it memorable.