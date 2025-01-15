The brand pivot: Why Surprising Consumers Can Prove Positively Effective

Brand pivots are the makeover shows of advertising – they can be divisive but they inspire a wide audience to debate whether the new look and direction is right or a complete faux pas. Everyone has an opinion.

There have been several recent examples of legacy brands ringing the changes; Tesco’s ICONS billboard, Scottish Widows ditching its mascot after 40 years or the infamous Jaguar rebrand debate.

Recently UK marketers have had to navigate the cost-of-living crisis, the need for businesses to evolve after the pandemic while keeping up with new generational trends. But as they craft their brand-building strategies, marketers must navigate a fine line between revitalising tired assets and losing their way altogether. If they don't, they risk declining sales.

Consequently, the brand pivot endures despite recent research from System1 and the IPA looking at 56 brands across 44 categories over six years. It has been estimated that inconsistency could cost brands nearly £3.5 billion over the next five years. For BBH executive creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, who worked on Tesco’s “Icons” billboard, the recent break with convention aimed to refocus the brand around food. The billboard switched up the letters of the brand’s name with corresponding food items and left consumers to fill in the gaps.

“We kind of stumbled on this idea that our logo is iconic and asked if there was a way of making food stand for the brand as much as we stand for the food,” he says.