The GREAT Tourism Campaign Turning Britain Into A Film Set

How do you advertise a nation? VisitBritain this year has decided to showcase the country as one incredible real-life film set - with Paddington Bear, Bridget Jones and Spiderman taking a starring role in its latest campaign created by Pablo.

Directed by Tom Hooper, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The King’s Speech and Les Misérables, the campaign dips into the archive of entertainment shot in Britain to bring the idea to life.

The 'Starring Great Britain' campaign couldn’t have come at a better time for the UK government as it strives for economic growth. It is estimated to be worth £74 billion for 'direct' tourism to the country with inbound tourism driving a n estimated £32.5 billion in visitor spend last year. In November, tourism minister, Sir Chris Bryant set out the target to welcome 50 million international visitors per year by 2030, meaning some serious star power was needed to spread the word.

Already in development was tourism body VisitBritain/Great’s next campaign which has taken a year to produce, working alongside agency partners Pablo, OMD, OmniGOV and global creative production agency Tag Worldwide. It aims to tap into the screen tourism trend, with its research having discovered that more than nine-out-of-ten potential visitors to the UK would be keen to visit film and TV locations during a trip.

It's about selling the UK to the world as a visitor destination going beyond the boundaries of London, explains VisitBritain marketing deputy director, Emma Wilkinson.

“Britain is this incredible real-life film set, the creative industries are booming in Britain right now,” she adds.

Wilkinson outlines the initial brief for the campaign as: “How can we take Britain's amazing creative industries, the talent on screen and behind the camera, amazing destinations, and encourage those visitors to see London, but see beyond it as well?”