Drink It In: a tribute to Carlsberg Britvic's new CMO Munnawar Chishty

Just eight months after making her debut appearance as Creative Salon’s Marketer of the Week in her role as marketing director at Britvic Great Britain, Munnawar Chishty returns surprisingly early having just been named chief marketing officer at the newly-merged Carlsberg Britvic business.

The £3.3 billion takeover of Britvic by Carlsberg, announced earlier this month, sees Chishty take on additional responsibilities for brands including Danish pilsner brand Carlsberg, Birrificio Angelo Poretti and Brooklyn Brewery beers alongside her pre-existing responsibilities for the likes of Robinsons, Tango and J20. The deal also sees the departure of former Britvic CMO Cindy Tervoort from the business, while the Carlsberg Marston Brewing Company vice president of marketing John Clements has made the decision to retire.

It's quite a shimmy up the corporate greasy pole for Chishty, who only joined Britvic in February 2023 having previously spent four years at Walgreens Boots Alliance as vice-president and global category director for beauty, leading on brands including No7, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle. However her credentials in the beer industry are established – she is a former group marketing manager for ales at Scottish & Newcastle, the brewer behind brands such as John Smith’s and Strongbow until it was acquired by Heineken in 2008.