How Britvic’s Munnawar Chishty is cracking the soft drinks category wide open

So, who is the marketer shaking up the soft drink market? Munnawar Chishty, Britvic’s Great Britain marketing director has vast amounts of experience in the industry and is seeking to tap into the purchasing power of Gen Z. But how do you win the fight for attention with a generation that consumes information from a multitude of channels? Invoking humour and brand difference, she believes.

“When I see my 15-year-old son on TikTok I see a lot of comedy,” Chishty affirms. “We can play a part in delivering engaging and entertaining content that is different. A lot of the communication that targets Gen Z is too safe, earnest and a little too functional.” Britvic’s latest campaigns certainly attempt to break this mould and this strategy is clearly driving business growth for the company.

This is one of the main reasons Chishty loves marketing. “It is a vital strategic driver for the business,” she states. “Titles like chief growth officer, revenue growth manager, or marketing director highlight the strategic nature of marketing and its role in creating new opportunities to drive the business forward. This is the case within Britvic, where marketing is one of our key pillars for growth.”

The marketer first fell in love with her profession when she discovered consumer behaviour and market research marketing modules on the Business Studies degree she completed at Aston University. “Bizarrely enough, I initially wanted to be an accountant but I absolutely loved the magical world of marketing because it had so many possibilities.” Chishty soon went on to join the Gillette graduate scheme as a marketer during the heyday of ‘Gillette, the best a man can get’, adopting newly founded passions for the psychology that surrounds consumer behaviour and also the changing nature of the industry. As she has progressed through her career, Chishty has gone on to bake these loves into her work at conglomerates such as GSK, Johnson & Johnson and now Britvic.

“I've had the privilege to work in various industries where I haven’t had a natural affinity but I’ve learned so much about consumer behaviour. It's the same with Britvic. Our portfolio is so broad that it covers everything from consumer behaviour in social settings at pubs to family dinner times with Robinson's squash. The behaviours, shopper missions and brand consumption are all different. I also love the changing nature of the industry; the naturally evolving nature of consumers, the dynamics of different categories, and external factors like the cost of living crisis or COVID-19, which require you to adapt your programs. The media landscape is also evolving constantly, with significant fragmentation.”

Through her passion for marketing and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, Chishty has helped Britvic navigate the numerous challenges faced by the industry and the wider world in 2024. How then, has the marketer, her team, and VCCP achieved this and more with the Tango 'Warden' and J2O 'They're Well Posh' campaigns?