Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty

Running across TV, out of home, video on demand and social throughout the summer with paid media managed and bought by mSix&Partners, the work uses a gargling choir and a fresh visual world to launch Get Thirsty, a new brand-first concept which celebrates the joyful things in life that make us thirsty - because a healthy thirst is evidence of life being lived to the full.

Launching with a film, the TV spot directed by Yousef (PRETTYBIRD) depicts an eclectic choir of all ages assembled on the sun-drenched steps of a park. Dressed in a cheering array of pinks, oranges, yellows and purples, the singers are seen warming up with vocal exercises and taking quenching sips of squash, before they gather in front of a conductor, ready to perform with refreshed glasses in hand. Following her cue, they lift their heads and glasses together, take a deep swig, and the melody begins. Together, they gargle a perfectly harmonised rendition of ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keys, with a young and impassioned vocalist leading the tune from the centre of the choir, while another chorister surreptitiously chugs his glass of squash while nobody’s looking.

In a marked shift of direction for the brand, the surprising and celebratory spot places unbridled and infectious joy at the heart of the creative. Repositioning thirst - usually thought about as a negative state - as a sign of life being lived to the full, the film intercuts with fleeting and subtle product shots, placing Robinsons at the heart of the work.

From the campaign’s start, Saatchi & Saatchi worked collaboratively with mSix&Partners to implement an impactful execution strategy, ensuring maximum reach for the work across multiple channels. In addition to its prime-time debut with ITV, a second phase of creative will land in early June.

To ensure a fully integrated and transferable campaign, Britvic and Saatchi & Saatchi also partnered with creator commerce company, Whalar to harness the creative device of gargling on social media, building and launching a dedicated TikTok filter and challenge, Guess My Gargle, set to drive strong earned impressions for the campaign across the channel.

This campaign marks the first step into a new, long-term brand platform that plays on Robinsons’ Get Thirsty brand idea and will be brought to life by an integrated agency team comprised of Saatchi & Saatchi, Infused (Britvic’s in-house social studio), Whalar, Cirkle PR, mSix&Partners and Bloom.

Charlotte White, Marketing Director, Robinsons comments, “As the category leader with a drink enjoyed by so many families we wanted to use our advertising to also bring a moment of enjoyment to an ad break. Saatchi & Saatchi’s gargling choir was a route we simply couldn’t resist - not only is it impossible not to crack a smile, but it also intrinsically linked our product to the creative.

“This campaign was a collaborative undertaking from the start, with media strategy sitting alongside the creative from day one. With a second phase still to come, we’re excited to see it unroll, and are looking forward to getting the nation gargling.”

Victoria Bickle, UK MD, mSix&Partners adds, “Having undergone a root and branch strategic review of how to best communicate Robinsons to modern British families with Britvic and Saatchi & Saatchi, we’re delighted to see this campaign come to fruition. Bringing the gargle completely through the line has been incredibly rewarding, this is a plan that absolutely embodies the spirit of partnership and the best of Robinsons.”

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “Our choir’s spirit is utterly infectious, and feels like a real celebration of life’s thirsty moments.”

Credit

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Get Thirsty

CLIENT: Britvic / Robinsons

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage

ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Kris Miklos

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Sam Wise

SENIOR PLANNER: Guy Reason

MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Cameron Saville-Smith

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Adam Walker

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Joe Revens

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: mSix&Partners

MEDIA STRATEGIST: Joseph Kidd

MEDIA PLANNER: Ed Ringrow

PRODUCTION COMPANY: PRETTYBIRD

DIRECTOR: Yousef

PROD CO PRODUCER: Jake River Parker

EDITOR: Charles Gamble - Okay Studio

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rascal Post

POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jasmine Lewis-Humphrey

SOUND ENGINEER: Mark Hills - Factory Studios