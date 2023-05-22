Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty
The campaign is by Saatchi & Saatchi
22 May 2023
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and launching with a primetime ITV “Proudly Presents” slot during Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent, the joyful and integrated campaign introduces consumers to Robinsons’ new brand idea through a gargling choir, who congregate to refresh, perform and gargle together.
Running across TV, out of home, video on demand and social throughout the summer with paid media managed and bought by mSix&Partners, the work uses a gargling choir and a fresh visual world to launch Get Thirsty, a new brand-first concept which celebrates the joyful things in life that make us thirsty - because a healthy thirst is evidence of life being lived to the full.
Launching with a film, the TV spot directed by Yousef (PRETTYBIRD) depicts an eclectic choir of all ages assembled on the sun-drenched steps of a park. Dressed in a cheering array of pinks, oranges, yellows and purples, the singers are seen warming up with vocal exercises and taking quenching sips of squash, before they gather in front of a conductor, ready to perform with refreshed glasses in hand. Following her cue, they lift their heads and glasses together, take a deep swig, and the melody begins. Together, they gargle a perfectly harmonised rendition of ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keys, with a young and impassioned vocalist leading the tune from the centre of the choir, while another chorister surreptitiously chugs his glass of squash while nobody’s looking.
In a marked shift of direction for the brand, the surprising and celebratory spot places unbridled and infectious joy at the heart of the creative. Repositioning thirst - usually thought about as a negative state - as a sign of life being lived to the full, the film intercuts with fleeting and subtle product shots, placing Robinsons at the heart of the work.
From the campaign’s start, Saatchi & Saatchi worked collaboratively with mSix&Partners to implement an impactful execution strategy, ensuring maximum reach for the work across multiple channels. In addition to its prime-time debut with ITV, a second phase of creative will land in early June.
To ensure a fully integrated and transferable campaign, Britvic and Saatchi & Saatchi also partnered with creator commerce company, Whalar to harness the creative device of gargling on social media, building and launching a dedicated TikTok filter and challenge, Guess My Gargle, set to drive strong earned impressions for the campaign across the channel.
This campaign marks the first step into a new, long-term brand platform that plays on Robinsons’ Get Thirsty brand idea and will be brought to life by an integrated agency team comprised of Saatchi & Saatchi, Infused (Britvic’s in-house social studio), Whalar, Cirkle PR, mSix&Partners and Bloom.
Charlotte White, Marketing Director, Robinsons comments, “As the category leader with a drink enjoyed by so many families we wanted to use our advertising to also bring a moment of enjoyment to an ad break. Saatchi & Saatchi’s gargling choir was a route we simply couldn’t resist - not only is it impossible not to crack a smile, but it also intrinsically linked our product to the creative.
“This campaign was a collaborative undertaking from the start, with media strategy sitting alongside the creative from day one. With a second phase still to come, we’re excited to see it unroll, and are looking forward to getting the nation gargling.”
Victoria Bickle, UK MD, mSix&Partners adds, “Having undergone a root and branch strategic review of how to best communicate Robinsons to modern British families with Britvic and Saatchi & Saatchi, we’re delighted to see this campaign come to fruition. Bringing the gargle completely through the line has been incredibly rewarding, this is a plan that absolutely embodies the spirit of partnership and the best of Robinsons.”
Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “Our choir’s spirit is utterly infectious, and feels like a real celebration of life’s thirsty moments.”
Credit
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Get Thirsty
CLIENT: Britvic / Robinsons
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage
ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani
EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Kris Miklos
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Sam Wise
SENIOR PLANNER: Guy Reason
MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Cameron Saville-Smith
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Adam Walker
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Joe Revens
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: mSix&Partners
MEDIA STRATEGIST: Joseph Kidd
MEDIA PLANNER: Ed Ringrow
PRODUCTION COMPANY: PRETTYBIRD
DIRECTOR: Yousef
PROD CO PRODUCER: Jake River Parker
EDITOR: Charles Gamble - Okay Studio
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rascal Post
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jasmine Lewis-Humphrey
SOUND ENGINEER: Mark Hills - Factory Studios