Corona Kicks-Off British Summer Time With Lime Sunset

As one of the world’s most iconic brands, born at the beach, Corona is welcoming the arrival of longer (and hopefully sunnier) days with a striking and simple campaign. By showcasing real lime-shaped sunsets, the brand reinforces its deep-rooted association with the outdoors. After all, everyone knows that Corona is best enjoyed with a wedge of lime. And with an extra hour of sunshine, we finally have more opportunity relax outside a little bit more.

Corona is embracing a naturally occurring moment like never before. Every evening, as the sun sets, it hits the horizon and takes the shape of a lime—a natural phenomenon that happens 365 days a year and one that only Corona can authentically claim.

As the clocks move forward and British Summer Time begins, this campaign serves as a reminder that, after a long & dark winter, brighter & warmer days are ahead. And, of course, they’re best enjoyed with a Corona and a wedge of lime.