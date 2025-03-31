Corona Kicks-Off British Summer Time With Lime Sunset
It welcomes the brighter and warmer days ahead, reinforcing its association with the outdoors
31 March 2025
As one of the world’s most iconic brands, born at the beach, Corona is welcoming the arrival of longer (and hopefully sunnier) days with a striking and simple campaign. By showcasing real lime-shaped sunsets, the brand reinforces its deep-rooted association with the outdoors. After all, everyone knows that Corona is best enjoyed with a wedge of lime. And with an extra hour of sunshine, we finally have more opportunity relax outside a little bit more.
Corona is embracing a naturally occurring moment like never before. Every evening, as the sun sets, it hits the horizon and takes the shape of a lime—a natural phenomenon that happens 365 days a year and one that only Corona can authentically claim.
As the clocks move forward and British Summer Time begins, this campaign serves as a reminder that, after a long & dark winter, brighter & warmer days are ahead. And, of course, they’re best enjoyed with a Corona and a wedge of lime.
Featuring a collection of visually striking sunset photography, the campaign uses carefully curated images which retain the imperfections of the sun’s shape and colours, preserving their authenticity. A series of OOH placements will showcase different sunsets, each with a unique lime shape, celebrating the natural variations found when cutting a fresh lime.
The campaign will run across key outdoor sites in London, as well as in press and digital formats. To extend its reach, Corona is partnering with leading editorial platform Secret Media to inspire people on how to make the most of their extra hour of sunlight in major UK cities.
Benjamin Pauker, Corona Marketing Director, Europe said: “As the clocks go forward, we are excited for the nation to be able to enjoy an extra hour of sunshine. As a brand that invites people to get outside and find moments of natural relaxation, we wanted to remind people that there is no better way to enjoy a sunset than with a Corona and a lime. Summer time is served."
The campaign goes live on Sunday, 30th March, coinciding with the clocks moving forward and the arrival of longer days. The work was created by draftLine Europe, AB InBev’s in- house agency, and PR handled by Weber Shandwick.
