Meet The CEO: Weber Shandwick's Susan Howe

Susan Howe’s rise to CEO of The Weber Shandwick Collective feels less like a career leap and more like a natural next step. She’s been part of the agency’s DNA for over 25 years—shaping its modern identity as chief growth officer, then chief collaboration officer, and most recently as president. Now, succeeding Gail Heimann, she steps into the top job with a clear point of view: reinvention isn’t a one-off transformation—it’s a way of life.

And she’s not just talking about the agency. Howe herself is a walking example of constant evolution. A trained journalist with a sharp eye for a story, she’s spent decades mastering the business of influence—from reputation management to creative storytelling and strategic advisory. Under her leadership, Weber Shandwick is doubling down on that broader remit. It’s not just about PR anymore—it’s about helping brands navigate the messy realities of today’s world, from political flash points to cultural shifts.

But for all the talk of transformation, Howe’s leadership is grounded in something refreshingly human: energy. Not the buzzword kind, but real, infectious optimism—the sort that makes reinvention feel less like a burden and more like an opportunity. It’s a discipline for her. The belief that forward momentum comes from staying curious, staying hungry.

And while she’s devoted much of her career to Weber Shandwick, she’s never been one to stay in her lane. Beyond the agency, she’s a vocal champion for women’s leadership, actively involved in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women community and IPG’s Women’s Leadership Network.

“The future is already exciting,” she says. And you get the sense she means it. With Howe at the helm, Weber Shandwick isn’t just keeping pace with change—it’s aiming to write the next chapter.

Creative Salon: Three months into your new role as CEO - what is your vision for the future of Weber Shandwick?

Susan Howe: Our core philosophy has always been reinvention. So, I’m on this mission of continuous reinvention. I’ve stayed with Weber Shandwick for so many years because we are constantly evolving - not just as an agency, but in how we redefine communications and PR. Our vision is to continue that - to be the agency of the future, to be redefining what's next in communications, to broadening the definition of comms into creative, into technology, into so many different places.

We are relentlessly future-forward while fostering a culture of collaboration. It’s this duality - pushing boundaries while building strong partnerships - that positions us as the agency of the future to serve our clients better by being a collaborative entity and building together.

CS: Every agency talks about being the ‘agency of the future.’ What sets Weber Shandwick apart?

Susan Howe: Our heritage in public relations and earned media gives us a fundamentally different talent composition. We bridge the gap between reputation management and creative storytelling, helping clients navigate everything from brand positioning to geopolitical issues. The diversity of our client requests is a testament to our ability to adapt and lead.

We’re not just creatives - we bring together PhDs, scientific communicators, political strategists, change management consultants, and machine learning analysts. This fusion of expertise allows us to develop solutions that go beyond traditional agency models. While many of our peers focus on advertising or campaign work, we offer a broader strategic partnership that integrates creativity, data, and advisory at the highest level.