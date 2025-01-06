Unlimited Potential – The Agency Group Thriving Under Accenture Song

UNLIMITED is riding the crest of a wave right now, and there are no signs of that slowing

down anytime soon. The business has just picked up the McDonald's customer relationship

management account for the UK and Ireland, continuing a hot streak on the new business front.



The group consists of integrated creative agency TMW, Walnut, UNLIMITED’s market

research agency, B2B communications and content marketing agency , Nelson Bostock, and healthcare comms agency Health Unlimited . UNLIMITED is being integrated to scale Accenture Song's Al abilities and underline its evolving creative credentials.



Until early this year, a case could be made for the group being unintentionally one of the

best-kept secrets in the advertising community despite it being 38 years old, employing over 600 people, winning numerous awards and working for clients such as the Cabinet Office, Canon and Vodafone.



Last year, TMW alone won 24 pitches, totaling £7.9 million in new revenue, including Suzuki, Oak Furnitureland, People's Postcode Lottery and Rail Delivery Group.



But in April, things certainly changed when the group was acquired by one of the world’s

largest business consultancies, Accenture, to become part of its creative arm, Accenture Song, which has heightened its new business pipeline even further due to its substantially strengthened offer.



Tony Walford, founder of Green Square which handles mergers and acquisitions, describes

the deal as having “a smart rationale” that will bring “specialist elements to Accenture Song's broader offer.”



Now, the group sits proudly alongside major agency names such as Droga5. Within just six

months the acquisition has already begun to bear fruit having just won McDonald’s CRM account, something it would have been unlikely to have achieved without the collective might of its new parent company.

Michelle Graham-Clare, CMO UK and Ireland for McDonald’s UK and Ireland says of the hire: “TMW demonstrated a true passion for our brand. Their use of customer data, strategic thinking, as well as creativity was exceptional and we look forward to utilising this partnership as a way to build world-class CRM that delights our customers at every touchpoint.”

Ambitious Leadership

Chris Mellish, group chief executive of UNLIMITED, sees the move as part of the leadership

team’s collective drive to take on the traditional agency networks from which many of them

have heralded. Mellish, who always comes across as a calm and approachable leader, has a great ambition for UNLIMITED’s progress.



A former president of BIMA, Mellish has spent more than two decades developing digital

marketing solutions. He joined the business in 2019 from Razorfish where he spent 14

years, to become the chief executive of TMW before being promoted to lead UNLIMITED last year.



UNLIMITED has a clear point of difference, he believes, through its modern integrated offer alongside its deeper understanding of consumers through behavioural and neuroscience as part of its Human Understanding Lab launched in 2022.

“Five years ago, we made the decision to put PhD-level thinking at the heart of everything we do and combine that with our unique perspective on integrating the customer journey. It’s really struck a chord with the market and we’ve seen an incredible period of growth.”



That has been exemplified in Accenture Song being named on McDonald’s CRM Agency

Roster, with TMW leading the pitch in the UK and Ireland, subsequently becoming the first

agency appointed as part of the global roster review. Accenture offered scale and expertise to support the process, but TMW led on both creative and strategy.



Mellish explains that the proposition around “true integration” was something he held a

strong belief in when it came to delivering stronger customer engagement calendars “more

inspiring” and integrated campaigns “more effective” for clients. Now, he feels that is self-

evident following the positive response by the McDonald’s team.

“This was our first opportunity to pitch alongside the rest of the Accenture Song, and it has

demonstrated immediately the scale and potency that we have added to each other’s

offerings,” he continues.

Break On Through

Debut campaigns for new clients have been released in recent months, showcasing an evolution in strength. That included TMW’s first work for Suzuki offering a very different type of car ad. Its campaign was designed to help the Suzuki Swift stand out against ‘increasingly formulaic ads’, presenting the different lengths that owners would go to just to keep the car from growing in popularity.