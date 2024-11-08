TMW: Preparing For A Bigger Stage

Emma Norman, managing director of TMW, discusses the agency's year:



What have been the major highlights for your business in 2024?

We’ve once again won some of the best and biggest pitches of the year. On the integrated and creative side, we’ve started working with Suzuki, Ehrmann and Greene King; our roster of Government clients continues to grow; whilst we’ve rounded out the year with McDonald’s, the biggest and most exciting CRM opportunity in town.

In terms of work, I don’t think we’ve ever had a stronger year. We recently held a creative showcase in our office, and seeing the sheer breadth and quality of the output of the agency - across brand, customer engagement with Itsu, social, PR and experiential - for a wide arrange of diverse brands like GTR, Itsu, NS&I, Freely… I could go on!

And, of course, joining Accenture Song. We’re a few months into our relationship and both businesses are seeing huge benefits: sharing tools, processes and talent to add even more value to our clients’ businesses.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

Those that work closely with me will tell you I am never shy about the fact that we are proudly wired differently as an agency. For me it has always been our secret weapon.

Our journey to integration has been very natural. We evolved out of the CRM space to embrace social and digital, and then, we evolved again - getting our clients to work hard in the mid-funnel space which not only delivered real results but effectively built brands with new audiences.

Able to perfectly blend a real understanding of complex channels and the complexity of the end-to-end customer experience with best in class brand strategy and creativity means our take on any problem is naturally different.

The result? Work that truly works. Everywhere. We call it True Integration - a mid-funnel approach that really is in our DNA, and in the last 12 months, we have truly found our stride and are enjoying the ride.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Giving our True Integration approach an even bigger platform, and letting it fly on even bigger challenges.

Picking up McDonald’s at the close of this year is testament to this. An opportunity for us to blend our deep channel expertise, rich insights, tech innovations and big thinking, all wrapped up in a passion for a channel where we refuse to see constraint, only an opportunity to surprise.

Accenture Song trusted us to do what we do best, so I am optimistic going into 2025 that the partnership will not only allow us to build on the current momentum, but paves the way for us to do something pretty exciting together in this space. Opportunities for our brilliant people, our brilliant clients, and our industry too.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

The biggest challenge for our business - and naturally, opportunity - is change.

As clients continue to evolve how they “do” their marketing, we continue to work hard as an agency to ensure we change with them, pre-empting the change when we can so we can tackle the new landscape together.

There’s no doubt clients are under incredible pressure at the moment, but in those pressurised moments there’s always an opportunity to do something incredible.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

Profound is a strong word! We are definitely seeing big benefits, particularly in our proprietary social listening and data automation tools. But, given the extent of some predictions over the last couple of years, it’s probably important not to overstate the current state of play.

The fundamentals of the business remain the same. But it has offered us some interesting opportunities to play with this new space. We’ve built AI tools within our Human Understanding Lab team for individual clients, which are unlocking valuable content and adding real value to the everyday. The art, as ever, is not losing the human touch and tone in delivery.

I don’t think anyone knows exactly how much AI will shape the industry in the next few years, but having seen a glimpse of the possibilities through our own innovation this year, and being exposed to the sheer scale of investment in this area throughout Accenture, I am confident that all Song agencies are in a uniquely future-proofed position.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

It goes against the grain, but maybe a bit I have often wondered if there was more space for ‘sharing’ in our industry.

I am not naive to the fact that we are competing for clients, for briefs, for talent, but I am always reflective about client’s appetites to meet, learn from, hear from their peers in other businesses and even other sectors. Around the universal challenges we face as a sector, I often wonder if we could be a bit more generous and open and negate a lot of wasted energy, time and pain. There could be real power in coming together in the right moments.