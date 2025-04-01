Makita Wants Potential Gardeners to Feel the Energy

Dentsu unveils ‘Feel the Energy,’ a bold, category-defining campaign for leading battery-powered tool brand, Makita. This marks the first large-scale campaign in Europe for Makita’s gardening tools business and is set to shift perceptions of battery-powered garden tools by challenging the dominance of fuel power. Leveraging expertise from Dentsu’s specialist agencies—Dentsu B2B, Dentsu Creative, Iprospect and Tag—this fully integrated campaign showcases Dentsu’s strength of collaboration.

For years, professional gardeners and tradespeople have depended on petrol-powered tools for their reliability and strength. While many competitors continue to focus on fuel-powered equipment, Makita took a different path, fully committing to their advanced XGT battery technology . To further this goal, Makita terminated the production of engine-powered products.

With XGT, Makita is demonstrating that battery-powered tools can match—or even surpass—the performance of traditional fuel-powered models, delivering equivalent power without the emissions, excessive noise, or vibrations. This contributes greatly to improving the environment around worksites and alleviating the physical impact on users. Such equipment is also lightweight, easy to start, easy to use and with no regular maintenance.

‘Feel the Energy’ disrupts the traditional garden tool advertising landscape by leveraging an unexpected yet powerful creative approach. The campaign features Andy Cato of Groove Armada, who is now a regenerative farmer with Wildfarmed. He has spent the last 15 years working out how to combine landscape restoration and food production; and his commitment to sustainability makes him the perfect collaborator in this transition to battery-powered tools. Featuring Groove Armada’s legendary track ‘Superstylin,’ remixed with real sounds from Makita’s XGT range, the campaign transforms the raw energy of Makita’s XGT tools into a high-powered audiovisual experience.