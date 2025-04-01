Welcome To The Lake, Says Poretti
A finely cut suit, a charming speedboat, an elegantly shot video and a Poretti, please – the Italian beer brand's campaign by Pablo showcases the unconventional
01 April 2025
Birrificio Angelo Poretti, the UK’s fastest growing Italian lager, is set to launch “Welcome to the Lake”, a new advertising campaign aimed at inspiring its audience to look beyond the ordinary.
‘Welcome to the Lake’ is an invitation,” says Pablo Creative Director, David Shirley – “An invitation to ditch your usual and embrace the unexpected. After all, when did settling for the norm ever lead anywhere interesting? Angelo Poretti knew that way back in 1877, using unorthodox brewing techniques to make his signature beer. We’d like to offer beer drinkers the chance to do the same. Leave the expected behind, like Angelo did, and join us at the lake.”
To that end, the new brand platform combines a cinematic black & white look, with some surreal storytelling in the ancestral home of Poretti – the idyllic lakes of Northern Italy.
Directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit, the ‘Welcome to the Lake’ film forms the foundation of the new brand campaign, which follows an attitude-packed boat trip across the lake for a unique group of friends – created and crafted by the folk at Untold – and all set to the unconventional 1972 Italian hit, Prisencolinensinainciusol by Adriano Celentano. Says Low, “Most ads are awful. This one is not. It’s a lovely thing to watch and was a privilege to be a part of it.”
The surreal tales of this new brand world don’t end there: a doubles tennis match played by a string quartet, swinging violins rather than rackets; a garden party where all the guests are classical statues, sipping Poretti and chatting away; a goldfish being taken for a walk along the banks of the lake. It’s a world that will continue to grow over the coming years, offering beer drinkers the chance to ditch the familiar and embrace the lake life.
1/2
2/2
Says Sam Johnson, Head of Marketing for Poretti: “World beer advertising has devolved into a sea of sameness. We want to inject something new and disruptive into the category, staying true to Angelo Poretti’s adventurous attitude with a brand platform that refuses to settle for the usual. We have big ambitions for the brand over the next few years and with its exceptional taste, genuine authenticity and now a distinctive brand world, Poretti has all the ingredients it needs to be a huge success.”
Says Dan Watts, Pablo ECD, “My experience with foxes and beer revolves around the recycling bin being knocked over every Wednesday evening, so to see one playing the harmonica in the beautiful world of Poretti has been a surreal joy. We look forward to seeing what delights the Lake will bring next.”
Backed by a multi-million media plan, the new brand platform will roll out across all channels, including TV, cinema, OOH, social and in pubs and stores from 1st April onwards.
