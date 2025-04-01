Poretti billboard

Welcome To The Lake, Says Poretti

A finely cut suit, a charming speedboat, an elegantly shot video and a Poretti, please – the Italian beer brand's campaign by Pablo showcases the unconventional

By Creative Salon

01 April 2025

Birrificio Angelo Poretti, the UK’s fastest growing Italian lager, is set to launch “Welcome to the Lake”, a new advertising campaign aimed at inspiring its audience to look beyond the ordinary. 

‘Welcome to the Lake’ is an invitation,” says Pablo Creative Director, David Shirley – “An invitation to ditch your usual and embrace the unexpected. After all, when did settling for the norm ever lead anywhere interesting? Angelo Poretti knew that way back in 1877, using unorthodox brewing techniques to make his signature beer. We’d like to offer beer drinkers the chance to do the same. Leave the expected behind, like Angelo did, and join us at the lake.”

To that end, the new brand platform combines a cinematic black & white look, with some surreal storytelling in the ancestral home of Poretti – the idyllic lakes of Northern Italy.

Directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit, the ‘Welcome to the Lake’ film forms the foundation of the new brand campaign, which follows an attitude-packed boat trip across the lake for a unique group of friends – created and crafted by the folk at Untold – and all set to the unconventional 1972 Italian hit, Prisencolinensinainciusol by Adriano Celentano. Says Low, “Most ads are awful.  This one is not.  It’s a lovely thing to watch and was a privilege to be a part of it.”

The surreal tales of this new brand world don’t end there: a doubles tennis match played by a string quartet, swinging violins rather than rackets; a garden party where all the guests are classical statues, sipping Poretti and chatting away; a goldfish being taken for a walk along the banks of the lake. It’s a world that will continue to grow over the coming years, offering beer drinkers the chance to ditch the familiar and embrace the lake life.

  • Welcome to the lake

    1/2

  • man at a tennis court with foxes and beer

    2/2

Says Sam Johnson, Head of Marketing for Poretti: “World beer advertising has devolved into a sea of sameness. We want to inject something new and disruptive into the category, staying true to Angelo Poretti’s adventurous attitude with a brand platform that refuses to settle for the usual. We have big ambitions for the brand over the next few years and with its exceptional taste, genuine authenticity and now a distinctive brand world, Poretti has all the ingredients it needs to be a huge success.”

Says Dan Watts, Pablo ECD, “My experience with foxes and beer revolves around the recycling bin being knocked over every Wednesday evening, so to see one playing the harmonica in the beautiful world of Poretti has been a surreal joy. We look forward to seeing what delights the Lake will bring next.”

Backed by a multi-million media plan, the new brand platform will roll out across all channels, including TV, cinema, OOH, social and in pubs and stores from 1st April onwards.

Credits

Client: Carlsberg Britvic – Poretti

CEO: Paul Davies

VP of Marketing: John Clements

VP of Marketing: Munnawar Christy

Head of Marketing: Samuel Johnson

Senior Brand Manager: Joanna McNeill

Agency: Pablo

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Director: David Shirley

Creative Director: Charlie Gee

CSO: Mark Sng

Planner: Oliver Edridge

Managing Partner: Peter Moulton

Senior Account Director: Charlotte Johnson

Senior Account Manager: Phoebe Snelson-Chiffers

Head of TV Production: Tom Moxham

Deputy Head of TV Production: Charlotte Lipsius

TV Producer: Paris Starr

Head of Project Management: Ben Mascari

Project Director: Kelly Watts

 

Film Production:

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks UK

Director: Jeff Low

Producer: Toby Courlander

Founding Partner: Shawn Lacy

Managing Director: Rupert-Reynolds-MacLean

Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti

Head of Production: Emily Atterton

Production Manager: Daniel Linnik-Zhuravliov

Service Company: Bas Productions

Director of Photography: João Padua

Production Designer: Miha Knific

Casting Director: Lesley Beastall

Stylist: Selina Wong

Editing Company: Shift

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Edit Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

 

VFX & Post Production:

Post Production Company: Untold

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisor: Christian Baker Steele

VFX Supervisor: Jack Harris

Executive Producer: Sophie Harrison

VFX Producer: Ellie Joseph

Production Assistant: Zuzanna Drozdz

Colourist: Hannibal Lang at BaconX

 

Stills Production:

Production Company: Darling Creative

Photographer: Dylan Don

Stylist: Robert Rabensteiner

Retouching: Stanley’s Post/One White Chair

 

Sound & Music:

Music Supervision Company: Mind Your Music

Music Supervisor: Karyn Rachtman

Track: Prisencolinensinainciusol – Adriano Celentano

Audio Post Production Company: Jungle Studios

Sound Designer: Ben Leeves

