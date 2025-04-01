Welcome To The Lake, Says Poretti

Birrificio Angelo Poretti, the UK’s fastest growing Italian lager, is set to launch “Welcome to the Lake”, a new advertising campaign aimed at inspiring its audience to look beyond the ordinary.

‘Welcome to the Lake’ is an invitation,” says Pablo Creative Director, David Shirley – “An invitation to ditch your usual and embrace the unexpected. After all, when did settling for the norm ever lead anywhere interesting? Angelo Poretti knew that way back in 1877, using unorthodox brewing techniques to make his signature beer. We’d like to offer beer drinkers the chance to do the same. Leave the expected behind, like Angelo did, and join us at the lake.”

To that end, the new brand platform combines a cinematic black & white look, with some surreal storytelling in the ancestral home of Poretti – the idyllic lakes of Northern Italy.

Directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit, the ‘Welcome to the Lake’ film forms the foundation of the new brand campaign, which follows an attitude-packed boat trip across the lake for a unique group of friends – created and crafted by the folk at Untold – and all set to the unconventional 1972 Italian hit, Prisencolinensinainciusol by Adriano Celentano. Says Low, “ Most ads are awful. This one is not. It’s a lovely thing to watch and was a privilege to be a part of it.”