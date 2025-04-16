'I want a Puppy/Kitten studios'

IAMS Provides AI Tool For Pet Wanters

In partnership with adam&eveDDB, the tech allows users to create personalised videos and persuade loved ones to get a pet

By Creative Salon

16 April 2025

The IAMS™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has launched ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios’. IAMS™ is one of the first companies to use Google’s Veo 2 video generation model and is using it to put everyday Canadians in the director’s chair.

Making slideshows a thing of the past, IAMS™ is helping Canadians create personalized and cinematic 60-second films that could convince someone in their life to open their home to a new puppy or kitten—roommates, parents, a significant other, and even the pets they might already have—that it’s time for one more member of the household.

“From elaborate slideshow presentations to songs and grand gestures, we know the lengths that prospective pet parents go to when pitching the idea of a new pet,” says Animesh Kumar, Marketing Director, Mars Pet Nutrition Canada.

"Our team wanted to create ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios’ to help turn the aspiration of owning a pet into a reality for even more households across Canada. More importantly, we’re excited to bring the benefits of pet ownership to even more pet-loving homes across the country.”

The realization of the IAMS™ campaign was facilitated by Mars' long-standing Global partnership with Google Ads and Google Cloud. The state-of-the-art tool produces stunning high-quality films that look and feel real, by allowing users to customize content with details including species (dog or cat), breed, intended name, as well as tailor the message to the aspiring pet parent’s intended audience.

The sophisticated AI tool understands real-world physics and movement, making the dream of owning a new pet feel like reality. All of this is done within minutes, so prospective pet parents can spend less time on elaborate pitches, and more time preparing for the new addition to their family.

“All of us have experienced that 'I want a pet' feeling - or been subjected to some gentle pressure from a loved one to add a furry family member to the household,” said Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland, adam&eveDDB Chief Creative Officers. “By partnering IAMS with Google, and its cutting edge Veo 2 AI technology, we're helping animal lovers create blockbuster movie-style pitches to help encourage that 'yes!' moment and make pet dreams a reality."

To launch ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios’, the IAMS™ brand helped one lucky person “pawpose” to his significant other before a recent game featuring Canada’s favorite basketball team. His personalized video played on the Jumbotron for nearly 20,000 spectators and featured the puppy his girlfriend had been dreaming about. Fans joined in the celebration when she said “yes!”

To experience ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios,’ visit https://www.iams.ca/en-ca/puppykittenstudios. To learn more about the IAMS brand, visit IAMS.ca or follow the IAMS™ brand on social media.

