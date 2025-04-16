IAMS Provides AI Tool For Pet Wanters

The IAMS™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has launched ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios’. IAMS™ is one of the first companies to use Google’s Veo 2 video generation model and is using it to put everyday Canadians in the director’s chair.

Making slideshows a thing of the past, IAMS™ is helping Canadians create personalized and cinematic 60-second films that could convince someone in their life to open their home to a new puppy or kitten—roommates, parents, a significant other, and even the pets they might already have—that it’s time for one more member of the household.

“From elaborate slideshow presentations to songs and grand gestures, we know the lengths that prospective pet parents go to when pitching the idea of a new pet,” says Animesh Kumar, Marketing Director, Mars Pet Nutrition Canada.

"Our team wanted to create ‘I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios’ to help turn the aspiration of owning a pet into a reality for even more households across Canada. More importantly, we’re excited to bring the benefits of pet ownership to even more pet-loving homes across the country.”