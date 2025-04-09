DREAMIES Show How 'Cats Will Do Anything' To Get Their Paws On A Treat
The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, shows how its treats are irresistible for the fluffy felines
09 April 2025
DREAMIES™, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, is launching a new global campaign ‘Cats Will Do Anything’, celebrating the creative, cunning and extreme lengths cats will go to in order to get their paws on the irresistible treats.
The campaign launches with ‘Hang Tight’, a high-octane film created with adam&eveDDB and follows the widely-seen and shared out of home ‘Ad Attack’.
The 20-second spot, directed by Aircastle and produced by SMUGGLER, opens on a CGI cat determinedly clinging to the side of a speeding truck. But the dare-devil cat isn’t alone - it’s accompanied by a clowder of feline friends attacking the DREAMIES™ branded vehicle, because ‘Cats Will Do Anything’ for the irresistible treats. The film is soundtracked by King Salami’s ‘Titch’
The CGI cats starring in the spot are created by Untold Studios, with multiple variations replete with unique grooms, patterning and markings.
The campaign is launching across multiple European markets, including the UK, Poland, Spain, France, Italy and Germany, before rolling out globally later in the year. The launch will span TV, online video, OOH and social, created by adam&eveDDB in collaboration with Essence Mediacom, The&Partnership, Automated Creative and Mars United Commerce.
Deborah Chapple, Global Brand Director, states: "Our DREAMIES™ Treats campaign kicks off with a daring new spot featuring fearless felines, led by Sunny, Tony & Titch, showcasing the hilarious antics cats pull to enjoy our irresistible treats!"
Melodie Nye, Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe, said: “This full-funnel campaign shares hilarious stories at every touchpoint, showing just how far cats will go to get their paws on our products."
Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, Creative Directors, adam&eveDDB, added: “As any cat owner can attest, cats will do anything to get their paws on DREAMIES™ treats. Our new spot dramatises this simple truth in ludicrously epic and action-packed style.”
