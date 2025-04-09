Cats attached to the outside of a yellow 'Dreamies' lorry

DREAMIES Show How 'Cats Will Do Anything' To Get Their Paws On A Treat

The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, shows how its treats are irresistible for the fluffy felines

By Creative Salon

09 April 2025

DREAMIES™, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, is launching a new global campaign ‘Cats Will Do Anything’, celebrating the creative, cunning and extreme lengths cats will go to in order to get their paws on the irresistible treats.

The campaign launches with ‘Hang Tight’, a high-octane film created with adam&eveDDB and follows the widely-seen and shared out of home ‘Ad Attack’

The 20-second spot, directed by Aircastle and produced by SMUGGLER, opens on a CGI cat determinedly clinging to the side of a speeding truck. But the dare-devil cat isn’t alone - it’s accompanied by a clowder of feline friends attacking the DREAMIES™ branded vehicle, because ‘Cats Will Do Anything’ for the irresistible treats. The film is soundtracked by King Salami’s ‘Titch’

The CGI cats starring in the spot are created by Untold Studios, with multiple variations replete with unique grooms, patterning and markings. 

 

The campaign is launching across multiple European markets, including the UK, Poland, Spain, France, Italy and Germany, before rolling out globally later in the year. The launch will span TV, online video, OOH and social, created by adam&eveDDB in collaboration with Essence Mediacom, The&Partnership, Automated Creative and Mars United Commerce. 

Deborah Chapple, Global Brand Director, states: "Our DREAMIES™ Treats campaign kicks off with a daring new spot featuring fearless felines, led by Sunny, Tony & Titch, showcasing the hilarious antics cats pull to enjoy our irresistible treats!"

Melodie Nye, Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe, said: “This full-funnel campaign shares hilarious stories at every touchpoint, showing just how far cats will go to get their paws on our products."

Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, Creative Directors, adam&eveDDB, added: “As any cat owner can attest, cats will do anything to get their paws on DREAMIES™ treats. Our new spot dramatises this simple truth in ludicrously epic and action-packed style.”

Credits:

Client: MARS

Brand: DREAMIES TM

Project/Campaign Name: Cats Will Do Anything

Client:

Natalia Ball – Global Chief Growth Officer

Melodie Nye - Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe

Deborah Chapple - TEMPTATIONS™/DREAMIES™ Global Brand Director

Mariana Coronel - Care &amp; Treats Business Unit Director

Hala Sinno – DREAMIES™ European Brand Director

Hannah Screeton – DREAMIES™ European Brand Manager

Victoria Shimwell - DREAMIES™ Global Brand Manager

Laura Vallance – Senior Corporate Affairs Manager (UK)

Finley Morris - Senior Manager, Public Affairs and External Communications (Regional)

Agency: adam&amp;eveDDB London

Creative:

Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officer

Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer

Richard Brim – Chief Creative Officer

Ben Stilitz – Creative Director

Colin Booth – Creative Director

William Cottam – Creative

James Crosby – Creative

Production:

Mary Fostiropoulos – Producer

Planning:

Nick Hirst – Executive Strategy Director (OMC)

Roisin Mulroney – Planning Director

Jack Gilbert – Senior Planner

Lucy Wilson - Planner

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Account Management:

Charlotte Cook – Managing Partner

Loella Collier – Business Director and Account Management Development Director

Alexandra Burchett – Account Director

Lizzie Coombs – Account Manager

Natasha Custis – Account Manager

Chris Alldridge – Account Executive

Project Management:

Charmaine Balay – Senior Project Manager

Becky Faloju – Senior Project Manager

Legal:

Tom Campbell – Senior Legal Counsel

Candice Macleod – General Counsel

Business affairs: Layla Husted

Design: Oliver Watts

Production Company:  SMUGGLER 

Director: Aircastle

Managing Director: Fergus Brown

Managing Director/ EP: Lucy Kelly

Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys

DOP: Joe Douglas

Service Production Company: Migrate Films

Producer: Libbi Ball

Production Manager: Nikki Geater 

Production Coordinator: Xola Maswana

Production Assistant: Megan Williams

1st AD: Johnathan Petersen

Production Designer: Elmi Badenhorst

Animal Wrangler: Nicole Jennings

Costume Designer: Sylvia van Heerden

Hair &amp; Make Up Artist: Monique Bezuidenhout

Editing company: Marshall Street Editors

Editor: Matt Pochettino

Assistant Editor: Josh Sampson

Producer: Faye Butler

Exec Producer: SJ O&#39;Mara

VFX: Untold Studios

COO: Neil Davies

Creative Director: Jon Wood

VFX Supervisor: Christian Baker-Steele

Executive Producer: Ian Berry

Producer: Becky Roberts

Co-ordinator: Millie Sharratt

CG Supervisor: Maria Carriedo

Lead Animator: Aimee Westley

VFX Artists: Jinhui Wang, Heidi Dahle, Michael Diprose, Thomas Huizer, Marta Esteban-

Infantes, Lewis Pickston, Pete Hughes, Paul Creamer, Gez Wright, Henry Affonso, Federico De

Ciantis, Michele Fabbro, Elena Distefano, Irina Alzuru, Agust Baldursson, Alex Miller, Umesh

Sawant, Gretą Kossowska, Angela Bernado, Kalairasu Puhalendhi, Shariq Altaf

Colour Grading Company:

Colourist: Florian Metzner

Soundtrack name: Titch (‘Itch’) by King Salami

Music Supervision: Theodore - Tom Stanford &amp; Alfie Franks

Audio postproduction: 750mph - Sam Ashwell &amp; Matt Valentine

Media Agency:

Essence Mediacom, Global Strategy Lead (for Mars Pet Nutrition) - Toby Roberts

Essence Mediacom, Regional Strategy &amp; Planning Lead (on Dreamies) – NasonEzhilchelvan

Essence Mediacom, Regional Senior Planner (on Dreamies) – Marko Todorovic

Essence Mediacom, Regional Deployment Lead (for Mars Pet Nutrition)  – Ilya Safronov

Essence Mediacom, Global Client Lead (for Mars Pet Nutrition) - Eloise Huntingford

