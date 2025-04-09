DREAMIES Show How 'Cats Will Do Anything' To Get Their Paws On A Treat

DREAMIES™, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, is launching a new global campaign ‘Cats Will Do Anything’, celebrating the creative, cunning and extreme lengths cats will go to in order to get their paws on the irresistible treats.

The campaign launches with ‘Hang Tight’, a high-octane film created with adam&eveDDB and follows the widely-seen and shared out of home ‘Ad Attack’.

The 20-second spot, directed by Aircastle and produced by SMUGGLER, opens on a CGI cat determinedly clinging to the side of a speeding truck. But the dare-devil cat isn’t alone - it’s accompanied by a clowder of feline friends attacking the DREAMIES™ branded vehicle, because ‘Cats Will Do Anything’ for the irresistible treats. The film is soundtracked by King Salami’s ‘Titch’